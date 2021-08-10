“We love each other”, HELLO! Russia

49-year-old actor Justin Theroux gave a great interview to Esquire. Including he was again asked about the relationship with his ex-wife, 52-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston. The actors announced their breakup in 2018 after six years of relationship, three of which were married, but the two are known to keep in touch and remain good friends. But neither he nor she has mentioned the reasons for the gap over the past three years. The reason for the divorce, as the media wrote then, was allegedly the fact that Justin wanted to live in New York, and Jennifer – in Los Angeles. Now Teru explained that this version is “not true”:

Look, people always come up with stories that make them feel better or make things easier for them. All this talk: “This man loves rock and roll, and this man loves jazz. Of course!” But this is not the case. This is an oversimplification – said Teru.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The actor is now officially free and most often he is accompanied by his beloved … dog named Kuma, whom Teru took from a shelter. By the way, it was rumored that it was the dog, though different, that helped to maintain the friendly relationship between Justin and Jennifer. The former spouses are famous dog lovers, and when they lived together, they "brought up" several dogs at once. Among them was Jen's favorite shepherd dog, Dolly, who saved the actress from depression after breaking up with Brad Pitt. A few months after breaking up with Teru, the actress's favorite died. Then the ex-husband Justin came to the funeral of the dog and was very supportive of the mistress mourning her. Since then, Theroux and Aniston have kept in touch.









Like it or not, we didn’t have a complete breakup drama and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. We may not be a couple, but nothing prevents us from giving each other joyful moments and being friends. She is a funny person, she knows how to make me laugh so well. It would be a loss for me if we stopped communicating. And I would like to think that this is also the case for her. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other on FaceTime, we text, – Justin said in his last interview. Former spouses often spend time together, especially on holidays. In 2019, they celebrated Thanksgiving together. And every year Teru congratulates her ex on her birthday, and always touching and sweet, not forgetting to confess his love to her.

Jennifer is also free now. And although she recently admitted that sometimes she feels lonely, she is not going to build new relationships yet. Recent rumors that the actress wants to adopt a child, her representative denied.