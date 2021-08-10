what is known about the continuation of the franchise

For fans of The Hunger Games books and films with Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, there is good news!

Lionsgate Film Group Chairman Joe Drake, during a quarterly talk with analysts about the company’s earnings, shared new details of the production of the prequel to the franchise 10 years later!

The new film will be based on the novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Susan Collins. The film will be directed by the director of the last three “Hunger Games” Francis Lawrence. Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will also return. Michael Arndt, Oscar-winning screenwriter for Little Miss Happiness, adapts Collins’s screenplay. He was previously co-writing of Catching Fire. Casting for the lead roles has yet to be announced.

The prequel will focus on Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the films) at the age of 18, years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and while the Snow family is going through rough times, he sees a chance to change his destiny when he is chosen to be a mentor in the Tenth Hunger Games. However, his joy quickly evaporated when he learned that he had become a mentor to a girl from poor District 12.









Production of the painting is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022. The release of the film is slated for late 2023 or early 2024. “Everything is going really well,” Drake said.

Let us remind you that The Hunger Games (2012-2015) tells about the competitions between the districts, in which the winner becomes the participant who will be the only one to stay alive. The franchise’s four films have grossed nearly $ 3 billion worldwide.