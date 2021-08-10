what price will we see for it in August – Ministry of Finance

How the market grew in July

The main event on the crypto market in July was undoubtedly the recovery of the bitcoin price. In the last decade of the month, the number one cryptocurrency managed to add about 35% in price, trading near the psychological level of $ 40 thousand.Ethereum from a minimum level of $ 1700 increased by 42.3% to $ 2420.

The capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market ended the month at about $ 1.6 trillion, which was the best indicator since mid-June.

Despite accusations of market manipulation, Elon Musk continues to set price trends. And this time his messages were very optimistic.

On July 21, at the online conference “The ₿ Word”, Musk announced that the SpaceX company he founded and he himself owns BTC… “I own bitcoin, Tesla has bitcoin on its balance sheet, and SpaceX also has bitcoin on its balance sheet,” Elon Musk said.

He also said that the value of bitcoin in his portfolio significantly exceeds the volumes of Ethereum and Dogecoin that he owns. And finally, Elon hastened to assure the listeners of his “interest” in a positive future for the crypto market: “if the price of bitcoin falls, I lose money. I can start pumping (the growth of coins – ed.), But I will not cause the collapse of the cryptocurrency. “

Tesla’s report published later showed that despite the fall in the value of bitcoin (from April to the end of June, Tesla lost $ 23 million on this), the company did not sell it and continues to keep the entire amount on the balance sheet – about $ 1.3 billion.

“Perhaps it was this factor that instilled confidence in retail investors and pushed them to buy in the cryptocurrency market,” says Sergey Zhdanov, CEO of the EXMO cryptocurrency exchange.

MicroStrategy, a gadget software developer, continues to believe in bitcoin. The company is the number one institutional investor in cryptocurrency. As follows from its report for the second quarter, MicroStrategy had 105 thousand bitcoins worth $ 2.051 billion on the balance sheet. And although the fall in the BTC rate brought the company $ 689 million in loss, its management did not change its plans to further purchase this cryptocurrency.

Since mid-July, the number one cryptocurrency has again been massively bought by bitcoin whales. This is the conclusion reached by the analysts of the Santiment resource. Bitcoin millionaire stocks have been growing steadily since July 11, according to a new report. This was a good buy signal for smaller investors, which also had a positive impact on the price of BTC.

Finally, Bitcoin surged in the past month on speculation that Amazon will start accepting digital currencies as a means of payment. The company later denied these rumors, which immediately triggered a 2% drop in Bitcoin.

Why not wait for another fall

Now the main attention of investors in the cryptocurrency market is focused on the events that are unfolding in the US Congress. At the end of last month, a bill was introduced to the Senate, implying a search for funds to finance infrastructure for $ 28 billion. According to the document, operations with cryptocurrencies should become an additional source of coverage for infrastructure costs.

The bill not only expands the tax base for those who regularly provide cryptocurrency transfer services (brokers), but also obliges them to submit information about users so that they also cannot avoid paying taxes.

The problem is that most of the validators and miners will not be able to fill out the appropriate form about their clients, since they simply do not have the required data. Legislative consolidation of this requirement would be tantamount to the introduction of a ban on working with cryptocurrencies, or at least, their strict regulation.

However, such a scenario does not seem to be implemented. The updated version of the bill softens the original requirements. Although it is not yet completely clear who will eventually have to report on their customers.

Also, the House of Representatives of the US Congress has to consider a bill, which is a “comprehensive legal framework” for regulating the market of cryptoassets, including stablecoins.

The initiator of the bill, Congressman from Virginia Don Beyer (Don Beyer) said that the document is intended to protect the interests of holders of digital assets and should be adopted as soon as possible.

Among the interesting provisions of the bill is the requirement within 24 hours to report to the official repository of transactions on the transfer of digital assets that are not registered in the public chain.

In addition, digital assets and share tokens are proposed to be added to the official definition of “monetary instruments” in accordance with the bank secrecy law. This will formalize the regulatory requirements for these assets in line with anti-money laundering and accounting and reporting regulations.

However, these events are unlikely to provoke a massive sell-off of cryptoassets, and, accordingly, a new decline in prices.

“The news background, which can give total sales to new lows of the year, is a kind of force majeure, for example, like China’s ban on mining. That is, something that cannot be predicted in advance, ”explains Anzhey Kovalchuk, chief cryptocurrency strategist at TomiEx.

By the way, the current month may be the end of the relocation of Chinese miners to the United States. They have already chosen the state of Texas for themselves with lower electricity prices and a deregulated electricity grid that allows consumers to choose between suppliers.

So for now, nothing threatens bullish sentiment on the crypto market.

On July 28, a new BTC withdrawal was noted on the trading floors – their number decreased by 59 thousand coins. A more powerful outflow was observed only on May 5, 2016. Historically, the volume of coins on trading platforms has been sharply reduced before the price starts to rise, which was no exception this time.









In the last week of July, the market value of bitcoin surged by more than $ 100 billion to $ 750 billion.This happened when the price of BTC exceeded $ 42 thousand for the first time since May 21. The slight correction that we see now, according to analysts at Binance Futures, may be due to the fact that some traders decided to take profits.

“According to our forecasts, in August Bitcoin will be traded in the range of $ 46 thousand – $ 48.4 thousand, Ethereum – about $ 2690. Price resistances will become a kind of border, breaking which one can expect that even more investors will join the purchases. Over the past month and a half, “whales”, on whose addresses there are from 100 to 10 thousand bitcoins, purchased 170 thousand coins ($ 6.3 billion at the exchange rate of $ 38.8 thousand), ”predicts Anzhej Kovalchuk.

He advises to carefully approach the purchase of cryptocurrency, since there are no guarantees that it will rise in price or, on the contrary, become cheaper, no.

“It’s better to buy in steps – once a week for 10% of the amount that you have planned to invest in the crypto market,” the expert says.

Currency Resource – The Expert Center believes that over the next month Bitcoin will be trading in the range of $ 37413 – $ 52,059, and by the beginning of September its price will be $ 49,167. For Ethereum, the exchange rate frames this month could be $ 2,688 – $ 3,851.

TradingBeasts, a leading educational and expert resource in the crypto industry, expects the Bitcoin price to reach $ 35,900 by early September 2021.

5 promising cryptocurrencies to buy in August

Ethereum (ETH)

The Ethereum blockchain is in transition to Ethereum 2.0, which implies a move away from mining equipment (PoW consensus, the main claim of the “green”) to the process of maintaining the network via staking.

There is no exact date for the full transition to Ethereum 2.0 yet. A major update to the Ethereum network expected in July called London, which will bring the network much closer to moving to Proof of Stake (PoS), has been pushed back to August.

“The fact of a successful network upgrade can become the main driver for the growth of altcoins, subject to a positive trend in the main cryptocurrency. Therefore, the main attention will be focused on ETN quotes, ”says Sergei Zhdanov.

The coin is currently trading at a value of $ 2698 with a market capitalization of $ 317 billion.Some experts call the target values ​​for the coin by the end of the year from $ 8,000 to $ 10,000.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Now the coin is worth about $ 51, having added almost 5% over the past week. The asset showed impressive growth in the second half of July amid expectations of the Magneto hard fork implementation. The update was aimed at improving network security while reducing gas costs.

“The successful launch of the update resulted in a significant surge of interest in the community, which had a positive impact on the asset’s price. Provided that the mood on the cryptocurrency market is positive, ETS has every chance to continue its upward trend in August and become one of the fastest growing among the top altcoins, ”says Sergei Zhdanov.

ETC proponents point out that, unlike Ethereum, it has a limited supply (210 million ETC). This gives the asset good potential as a long-term investment vehicle, and its community refers to the coin as “programmable digital gold”.

Zcash (ZEC)

Now the coin is worth about $ 117, having added about 11% over the past week. Experts consider the asset to be undervalued. The reason is the periodic statements about its delisting on well-known sites.

However, ZEC has a great opportunity to show good growth against the backdrop of a number of upcoming improvements planned for August-October.

“The crown of all changes should be the Halo Arc update package scheduled for October 1, and it will be preceded by the Zcash Network Upgrade 5,” says Sergei Zhdanov.

Although the expert believes that investing in ZEC carries additional risks given its anonymous status. But in terms of the risk / reward ratio, this investment can bring very tangible returns.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is one of the popular Ethereum killers. Its growing use by decentralized applications has resulted in it becoming one of the ten most valuable cryptocurrencies. DOT is currently trading at $ 19, gaining 33% over the week.

Polkadot’s proprietary DOT token serves three purposes: to provide management of the network and its operations, and to create parachains (parallel chains) by linking.

Cryptocurrency trader and influencer in the digital asset industry, Lark Davis, is very optimistic about the ecosystem that is growing around Polkadot.

While Polkadot has yet to fully launch its decentralized application platform, its sister network Kusama is expected to become the author of parachain auctions for the network. During the auction, owners of Polkadot (DOT) or Kusama (KSM) tokens can peg their cryptocurrency to support a project that they think should receive a parachain slot.

As a reward for such support, the project can distribute its own tokens to participants. As soon as the parachain auction is over, Polkadot will start trading, which will likely lead to an increase in the number of DOT tokens and an increase in their value.

Polygon (MATIC)

Another favorite of Lark Davis is the MATIC token, which has grown 100 times in a year. At press time, MATIC is trading at around $ 1 with a market cap of $ 6.8 billion.

Lark Davis believes that Polygon has every chance to grow to $ 5 or even $ 10. Polygon could benefit as Ethereum continues to face congestion issues at this point. Thus, Polygon will satisfy the scalability requirements of the Ethereum blockchain.

Polygon has received strong support from tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and has also entered the blockchain gaming and NFT ecosystem through its new division, Polygon Studios. This division will focus on bringing the Web 2.0 world to Web 3.0.

This article is not an investment recommendation. Investors should take into account that the cryptocurrency market is very risky and they make their investments at their own peril and risk.