what Spears, Jolie, Kardashians did. Before and after photos

Celebrities quite often use the services of plastic surgeons and cosmetologists. Sometimes not very high-quality work of specialists is immediately noticeable.

Ukrainian plastic surgeon Serhiy Derbak assessed the appearance of Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie and others, and also told in detail what operations they performed. Read more about this further in the material OBOZREVATEL (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

Kim Kardashian

The appearance of the Kardashians has significantly transformed over time. If we compare the photos of 2007 and fresh ones, it becomes obvious that not only the style has changed, but also the appearance. The celebrity herself denies the help of plastic surgeons in these transformations, but the surgeon understands that contouring and sports alone would not have coped here…

According to Derbak, the star underwent rhinoplasty (nose shape correction) and face contouring with fillers, as well as specialists increased the cheekbones and worked with the shape of the lips…

It can be seen that Kim regularly visits a beautician who helps her improve her skin condition, so it’s not just about good makeup.

The most talked about feature of Kim’s appearance is the buttocks. Of course they were enlarged with plastic… The contours of the Kardashian figure indicate that lipomodelling was carried out: somewhere the fat was removed, somewhere added – as a result, we got a reference “hourglass”.

In addition, mammoplasty was performed. Kim is a mother of four. A miracle must happen so that after a fourfold natural body change during pregnancy and lactation, the breast remains elastic and maintains the ideal shape, as it is now.

Angelina Jolie

Jolie has a naturally beautiful and textured face. It is known that the actress had mammoplasty… The reason is the prevention of breast cancer. If we compare very early photos from the 90s and new photos of Angelina, then we can see that there was rhinoplasty was also performed… And, most likely, not one.

In the photo of Jolie from the 90s, the shape of her face is different from the one we see now. But, according to the surgeon, this is the result of natural age-related changes. Maximum, celebrities removed Bisha’s lumps, which added a softer and more youthful shape to the actress’s face. Perhaps now the star is doing contour plastics with fillers, but in general high cheekbones and well-defined jaw angles – natural…

In addition, Derbak noted that Jolie did not have a facelift or eyebrow lift… He stated that excellent cosmetologists work with the actress, who monitor the condition of her skin. Plastic surgery works with shape, but how radiant, smooth and youthful the skin is is up to the beautician. The surgeon believes that cosmetologists have worked with the shape of Jolie’s plump lips. Perhaps there was easy correction with fillers…

The fact that Moore went to a plastic surgeon is obvious. You can even remember only the recent wave of memes in connection with how it appeared in public after a failed circular facelift.

Also, a celebrity underwent rhinoplasty – the shape of the nose has changed markedly. There were also circular blepharoplasty and lip and cheekbone correction with fillers based on hyaluronic acid.

In addition, Moore underwent mammoplasty. And just like her colleague Jolie, the actress monitors the quality of her skin and regularly visits a beautician.

Pamela Anderson

The celebrity was originally an ambassador for breast augmentation. The scene of her running along the beach in Lifeguards Malibu is on its own ready-made advertising video for a plastic surgery clinic… There were several mammoplastics in Anderson’s life.

Looking at recent photos, it can be assumed that she did a circular blepharoplasty and a neck lift… Lipofilling was performed to add volume to the face that had gone with age. In the opinion of the surgeon, the actress also did a facelift and, it seems, is far from one.

Jocelyn Waldenstein

Catwoman is already a legend… It can often be found in the reports of plastic surgeons marked “how not to do it.” In fact, the sad story of Jocelyn’s transformations is connected with the fact that she began to do operations at a time when plastic surgery was not yet as developed as it is now – these are the 80s and early 90s. At that time, many aesthetic procedures were experimental. For example, the use of polymer for lip augmentation and contouring.

The polymer is dangerous because it is impossible to guess how it will behave in the body. It can migrate over your face and cause deformations. Over time, the polymer firmly grows into tissues, and it becomes extremely difficult, often impossible, to remove it from the face.

Waldenstein has a lot of polymer… It is not used in aesthetic medicine today. Safe fillers based on hyaluronic acid are used for contour correction.

The catwoman also had unsuccessful facelifts, eyebrows, and eyelid lifts. Jocelyn’s other problem is body dysmorphic disorder.… She performed so many operations because she suffered from pathological rejection of herself and her appearance.

Victoria Beckham

The celebrity has a good cosmetologist: biorevitalization, mesotherapy procedures were performed, botulinum toxin injections were made.

Contouring of lips and jaw corners was performed, chin fillers based on hyaluronic acid. There was also rhinoplasty. Very neat – we narrowed the bridge of the nose and raised its tip a little.

If you look at earlier photos of Victoria, you can also assume that she performed an operation to remove Bish’s lumpsto remove fat from the cheek area.

Mary-Kate Olsen

The actress was clearly undergoing rhinoplasty. With age, the tip of the nose may become slightly wider, but definitely not thinner. According to Derbak, there was still endoscopic brow lift performed, correction of the cheekbones and angles of the lower jaw with fillers. Mary-Kate also had her lip shape corrected – also with the help of fillers.

According to the surgeon’s assumptions, Olsen regularly visits a beautician, injections of botulinum toxin and other cosmetic procedures.

Renee Zellweger

As the surgeon said, Rene often consults a beautician than a plastic surgeon. The actress had endoscopic eyebrow lift performed, possibly facelift… There was no blepharoplasty or rhinoplasty. With age, facial volumes go away, so the actress supports them with fillers.

Spears consulted a plastic surgeon at a time when she was actively pursuing a career. If you look at the early photos of Britney and those that were taken at the height of fame, you can see that the shape of the nose has changed – most likely, rhinoplasty was done…

The celebrity enlarged her lips with fillers, as it can be seen that with age, the lips became more plump, which is the opposite in the natural process. There were also filler injections into the cheekbones and chin.…

According to the surgeon, the singer does not often use the services of a beautician. With botulinum toxin “not on friendly terms” and in general the quality of the skin suggests that Spears did not focus on regular skin care. The changes in the star’s appearance were influenced by the natural aging process and a lot of stress.

The model had several operations: removal of Bishat’s lumps, rhinoplasty, endoscopic forehead and eyebrow lift. Exactly endoscopic lift gives “Bella’s signature look”, which in our latitudes was called “fox eyes”.

In addition, the use of fillers for the contouring of the cheekbones and lips is noticeable. Botulinum therapy and other procedures were also used here to improve the quality of the skin, most likely biorevitalization.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, popular model 43-year-old Alicia Duvall has done more than 360 cosmetic procedures and said she will no longer lie on the operating table. After unsuccessful surgeries, a celebrity should inject botox for the face every six months.