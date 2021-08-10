Why Megan Fox allows her sons to dress up in women’s clothes – details :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

Megan Fox can be called one of the sexiest beauties in Hollywood. She quickly ascended the movie Olympics, playing the role of Michaela Baines in “Transformers”, and consolidated the result, starring in the black comedy “Jennifer’s Body.”

The future actress was born in the small town of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The baby’s parents divorced when she was three, and her mother remarried very soon. Megan Fox’s stepfather adhered to harsh parenting methods, and from constant stress, the girl developed panic attacks and uncontrollable outbursts of aggression.

Megan has been dancing since childhood and attended a drama club. The debut of the future star took place in the film “Sunny Holidays” together with the Olsen sisters. Gradually, the career of the actress went uphill, and already in 2007 she performed a role in “Transformers”, which made her incredibly popular.

For the past 16 years, Megan Fox’s personal life has been relatively stable. In 2004, she met her future husband Brian Austin Green. The couple broke up for six years, then converged, as a result, in 2010 the actors got married. However, recently the marriage broke up.

On the set of the film “Midnight on a Grain Field” the actress met a young musician, Machine Gun Kelly, and they had a whirlwind romance. As soon as the star returned home, she told her husband that she wanted to live separately and think about the relationship. As a result, in November 2020, Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green. Despite the disagreements, the former spouses continue to raise common children together.

Children

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three sons – Noah, Body and River. The actress has an open mind on parenting. For example, she became one of the first Hollywood stars to allow her sons to wear women’s clothing. She also sees no reason to cut the boys’ hair – her guys go with luxurious long curls.









When pictures of the children of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green appeared in the press, there was a real scandal. Many reacted negatively to such liberties in upbringing. However, the actress herself does not care about the opinions of others, and she tries to give her boys the support that she, perhaps, herself lacked in childhood.

“Noah comes up with outfits for himself, he creates designs. He is a very talented guy. He is really involved in fashion, and yes, he likes to wear dresses,” – says about the addictions of her son Megan Fox.

According to the star, she sent the child to the most liberal school – for hippies, but even there the boy faces bullying. The child is constantly told that wearing pink and even more so dresses is not like a man. The actress, together with Noah, goes through all the difficulties of socialization and teaches him to be confident in himself and his choice.

For some time the boy tried to get used to more standard clothes for his gender, but he did not succeed. According to Megan Fox, he returned to dresses again, because he loves them too much.

The middle son of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Bodie also periodically appears in women’s outfits, but his love for dresses is slightly less than that of his brother. The father also supports the heirs, he protects the boys from attacks, noting that they are the same age when it is worth having fun.

