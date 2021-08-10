You can’t guess where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie used to have sex











The favorite spot for carnal pleasures matches the scope of their Hollywood career.

Brad Pitt, 57, was never going to settle for an ordinary place to enjoy contact with Angelina Jolie. And, believe me, you will be amazed when we tell you where they had sex.

Brad and Angelina met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. Despite the fact that Brad was busy: he was dating Jennifer Aniston, soon an affair began between him and Jolie.











The couple did not hesitate to tell the details about their love for each other, and in one of the interviews Brad shared an intimate detail.









In 2009, Brad spoke to Parade magazine and said that his and Angelina’s favorite place for sex is not the bedroom or the carpet in front of the fireplace.

As befits a couple of big movie stars, they went to the stone grotto behind the waterfall in the pool at their home to spend time alone.











In an interview, Brad Pitt admitted, talking about the grotto:

This is a great place to have sex! “

Brad and Angelina got married in 2014, but the marriage didn’t last long. The actress filed for divorce in 2016.

The couple was officially divorced in 2019. We remind you that the actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have six children: Shiloh Nouvel, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. The couple does not stop sharing their children to this day.

