Activists attacked Kylie Jenner because of her love for fur products: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

The younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of her status as the world’s youngest billionaire in May, has been attacked by animal rights activists. This is reported by the TMZ portal.

The 23-year-old celebrity was attacked by protesters while shopping in Beverly Hills. Sources close to Jenner told the publication that a group of activists gathered on the street outside the Moncler brand boutique.

So, when the businesswoman left the store and went to her car in the presence of bodyguards, the protesters began to criticize her for her love of fur products and chant: “Shame on you!”, “You are a monster!” In addition, they also surrounded Jenner’s Rolls-Royce, so it took a while for the driver and bodyguard to guide the star to the car.









It is assumed that an employee or visitor to the store took a photo of the entrepreneur in the boutique, then forwarded it to the activists, and they, in turn, came to the store and waited for her at the exit.

Earlier in December, Kylie Jenner was scolded for bragging about a photo on a luxury plane. In the above footage, she is seated in a chair aboard a business jet, the cabin of which is made of white leather and trimmed with wood panels. The star starred in leather pants, a black long sleeve, boots of the same color and a brown fur coat. Next to her is a Hermes Birkin bag.