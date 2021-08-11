“Always pregnant!” 5 actresses who are endlessly suspected of expecting a baby













Patali Portman





According to the accepted standard in Hollywood, beauties in show business simply have to be in perfect shape. What they are striving for, sometimes making serious sacrifices for this. But as soon as some star relaxes a little – forget for a while about a strict diet or neglect regular visits to the gym – and the paparazzi are already preparing their cameras to capture another supposedly “pregnant” celebrity. And some of the stars, who more often than others allow themselves to deviate from the ideal form, are already tired of giving public denials that they will become mothers. Natalie Portman was offended by the rumor that she will soon become a mother The other day Natalie Portman, who has been married to Benjamin Millepier for 8 years, reacted quite sharply to the rumor that appeared in the media that she was expecting a third child. “I am absolutely and absolutely not pregnant!” – the actress wrote on her page on the social network. And she added, offended: “Tell me, is it generally okay to publicly discuss the shape of certain parts of a woman’s body?” This refutation Natalie had to give after the publication page six published a photo of the 39-year-old actress, which provoked rumors about her “interesting position.” In this photo, the paparazzi captured Natalie in a T-shirt, under which she clearly loomed a much more convex belly than she usually has. At the same time, everyone knows that Portman has tremendous willpower, which, for example, allowed her for six months for several hours a day to practice until the seventh sweat at the ballet barre for the role in “Black Swan”. So the assumption that Portman just for some reason for some time allowed herself to deviate from the ideal, almost no one came to mind. So Natalie, as she confirmed, is not expecting a child and is not yet making even remote plans to replenish the family. She is quite happy that she has two children – 6-year-old son Aleph and 3-year-old Amalia.













Jennifer Garner





Jennifer Garner promised never to get pregnant again Jennifer Garner Is one of the most unlucky victims of pregnancy rumors. She is constantly suspected of expecting a baby again. And this is only to blame for the fact that in recent years she has not quite ideally flat “press”. Therefore, as soon as she gains a couple of extra pounds – and a new rumor that she will soon become a mother again is guaranteed. The last time it happened was in the fall of last year. Then the actress said in an interview: “I am 48 years old, I have three wonderful and healthy children. I’m not pregnant. And I promise you that I will never be like that again! ” – said Garner, who has lost patience. Three children are really more than enough for the actress. Indeed, since the scandal with Christina Uzunyan, who seduced her ex-spouse Ben Affleck, she no longer shifts the upbringing of her heirs to nannies, but deals with them herself, and devotes a lot of time to this. However, in caring for 14-year-old Violetta, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Sam, Affleck still helps her, with whom Garner completed the divorce proceedings in 2018.













Julia Roberts





Julia Roberts did not dare to have a fourth child For a long time, the tabloids tested the actress’s patience, regularly publishing news that she was “pregnant” again. This was reported almost as often as she was leaving her husband, Danny Moder. So one day Julia decided to definitely speak out about her plans for motherhood.





Some time ago, during an interview, she was asked if she thought about adding to her family. “Of course, and more than once,” the actress answered honestly. “Is there a chance that this will actually happen?” – asked the interviewer. “Not the slightest!” She replied. However, since a couple of years ago, Julia dramatically lost weight and became absolutely slim, she was no longer suspected of being pregnant. Recall that Julia is raising three children: 9-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas, whom she gave birth to from Moder, who were born two years after the actress’s wedding with Danny, and another 6-year-old son Henry.













Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston stood up for her colleagues It so happened that Jennifer Aniston, which will celebrate its 52nd birthday in a few days, no children. Once, in those days when she starred in the cult TV series “Friends”, the actress was too busy with her career. And then her marriage with Brad Pitt, who left her for Angelina Jolie. Yes, and in his second marriage – with Justin Theroux – she, too, did not intend to have offspring. However, her fans still dream that one day she will become a mom. Therefore, as soon as she gained a little weight, news immediately appeared in the media that Jennifer was finally pregnant. And these rumors each time outraged Jennifer. She once stated that she did not understand how it was possible to constantly “keep under the microscope” herself and her colleagues, subjecting everyone to constant stress, in the hope of “catching” a sensation. In addition, this attitude forces everyone to remain thin, whether they like it or not. Which, according to Aniston, is simply outrageous. As Jennifer said, every woman should decide for herself whether she wants children or not and how she wants to look. And in general, according to the actress, she absolutely does not like the fact that many treat women without children as losers. “Perhaps one day I will have a child if I want to, but then, believe me, I will inform you about it personally!” Aniston said.













Miley Cyrus



