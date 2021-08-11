Angelina Jolie with all her children left Los Angeles after losing in court (video)

The actress looked very stylish in branded clothes, but her children chose simpler clothes: jeans, shorts, hoodies and T-shirts.

46-year-old Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie got into the lenses of the paparazzi at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York, where she flew from Los Angeles with all her six children, the American media write.

The movie star walked through the hall with 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie was wearing a Christian Dior trench coat. In her hands she held a large Celine bag and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

For what purpose and for how long the actress and her family flew to New York, the press is not reported.

Shortly before her departure, the actress celebrated her birthday with children in a Los Angeles restaurant.

As you know, the actress recently lost in court the case of sole custody of children, five years trying to get them to raise them without the participation of ex-husband Brad Pitt. However, the judge ruled in favor of the father of the family, considering Jolie's arguments "not credible." In turn, she does not intend to give up and is going to continue the struggle.









According to US Weekly, the actress feels she “can never forgive” Brad and believes their legal battle is “far from over,” believing that justice will prevail.

Sources believe Angelina will continue to fight for custody as she reportedly believes there were “problems” with the way Judge John Oderkirk handled their trials:

“Joint custody is not an issue that Angelina is opposed to, there were other issues of concern, but the trial is closed and sealed.”

Recall that we are talking about five children, since Maddox is already an adult and is not the subject of a custody dispute.

While passions are raging on the personal front of the actress, she is now on the rise in her professional life. The film “Those Who Wish Me Death” was released recently, starring Jolie, and the superhero film “The Eternals” is expected to premiere in the fall.