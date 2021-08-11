Ariana Grande and Dora are the most popular with women in 2021 – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The hit parade of women’s preferences in music was prepared in honor of March 8 by the streaming service Spotify. Most often, the Russians were interested in the songs of the American Ariana Grande and the 21-year-old singer from Saratov Dora. The ranking is based on data on auditions from January 1 to February 22. And, therefore, there is no need to doubt its thoroughness.

Moreover, the definition “Russian-speaking” was chosen for a reason – many singers and groups from Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other former USSR countries write and sing their songs in Russian.

The fragile, stylish and vociferous American Ariana Grande topped the rating of foreign singers. And it is not surprising that she was ahead of even Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Six months ago, Grande released a new album Positions with 14 new tracks. It immediately became No. 1 in the charts of the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland and other countries. Moreover, the video for his main single Positions (after which the disc is named) – fashionable hip-hop, juicy flavored with latino rhythms and the simple soulfulness of gentle pop music has already collected 255 million views on the Internet! In addition, even now, this graceful 27-year-old singer continues to release clips for tracks from the album. All of them are filmed very intricately: in the frame there are dogs in the snow, then a social party, then the White House, then a meeting of financiers, but everywhere Ariana Grande invariably looks like the main character, even the queen of any event. Moreover, the growth of the singer is only 153 centimeters, and it is difficult to imagine her among the participants in the beauty contest even of school number 8 in the city of Vyshny Volochek.

But everywhere Ariana looks like a kind, beloved and admirable by everyone. Attractive, significant, charming – this art, of course, wants to learn. Therefore, it is not surprising that it is women who often watch Ariana Grande’s videos. And willingly listen to her songs. In Russia, even more often than those sung by America’s most beloved singer, Taylor Swift!









Well, the leadership of the hit parade of Dora’s Russian-speaking singers is a small and pleasant sensation. Moreover, she has already bypassed both Zemfira and Zivert. And the recent discoveries of Russian music – Grechka and Monetochka – did not even make it to the Top-5 … Dora, whose real name is Daria Shikhanova, is not shown on television (with the exception of the Evening Urgant program), she is not in hot rotations on popular FM radio.

Although the directors, for example, would not get bored: she changes her hair color very intricately – there were black, green, red, pink … In the video “Not a game” – she was green-haired. And before the announced tour of 2020 in support of the “Little Sister” album, I came to Ivan Urgant as a blonde …

But, the main thing, of course, is the music – Dora plays rough, high-spirited, at the same time ironic teenage pop-rock, avoiding platitudes, imitation and vulgarity. A little more than three months ago, she released her second disc – “God Save the Key Rock”. The video for the single from him “I got into” was filmed very accurately: several schoolgirls play electric guitars among classmates, in the open office of the school …

The video captures the spirit of Dora’s music. And also the fact that Spotify was listened to mostly by teenagers. Although, it is obvious that the singer is counting on a different audience: she released the album in different formats. But music on vinyl is already preferred by music lovers – those who then want to put the disc on the turntable more than once. Obviously, it will be so.

Top-5 foreign performers

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Dua Lipa

Lana Del Rey

Top-5 Russian-speaking performers

Dora

Alena Shvets

Zivert

Klava Coca

Zemfira

by the way

It is curious that in both charts there is not a single man. So, the fair sex prefer to listen primarily to songs written and performed by women? Looks like there is something to be sad about male singers on International Women’s Day ?!