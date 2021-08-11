Ariana Grande caught on a date with fiancé Dalton Gomez

American singer and actress Ariana Grande had a romantic dinner with her lover Dalton Gomez. Witnesses to their meeting saw Ariana and Dalton in one of the restaurants in Santa Monica (California). The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old real estate agent had dinner at an FIA restaurant. After that, the couple left the establishment through the back door.

As can be seen from the few footage from their meeting, Ariana was wearing a brown jacket that evening, and her companion was wearing a purple sweater. Both were also wearing protective masks, observing antique protocols.

We will remind, the winner of the “Grammy” Ariana Grande began to meet with realtor Dalton Gomez just before the outbreak of the pandemic. In March 2020, the couple spent several weeks together in quarantine. And in December, Ariana and Dalton got engaged.









By the way, this is not the first relationship for the singer. So, from 2014 to 2015, Ariana dated rapper Big Sean. Immediately after breaking up with him, she was in a relationship with dancer Ricky Alvarez. However, this romance ended within a year. Ariana later dated another rapper, Mac Miller, who passed away four months after their spat in 2018, as well as comedian Pete Davidson.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Veronika Alpatova