Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas As Mentor For The Voice

The artist will take part in the 21st season of the popular show.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande will be a mentor in the 21st season of the vocal project “The Voice”, which is scheduled to be shown this fall.

Grande will be joined by Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, and will replace Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. The celebrity told about the good news on her Instagram page by publishing a picture taken on the set of “Voices”.

“Surprise! I’m thrilled, flattered and thrilled at the same time to join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the next 21st season of The Voices on NBC! Nick Jonas, we will miss you, ”the singer signed.

By the way, Grande’s participation in the project is not accidental. Representatives of the performer have been negotiating for a long time, since the singer is a longtime fan of the project. In an interview, the artist admitted that she is impatient to take part in the filming in order to get to know the artists and help them develop their skills.









Recall that the show “The Voice” is the American version of the Dutch project The Voice and has been broadcast on NBC since 2011. The essence of the project is the search for vocal talents, which are selected by four judges. The original group of mentors included Adam Levine, C Lo Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, but later Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams, Alisha Keys and other famous artists were invited to the project.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin