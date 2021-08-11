Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will shine in a commercial for chips

There have been two teasers of the Cheetos ad that will be seen by the public on Super Bowl day.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis starred in a Cheetos commercial for the February 7 Super Bowl. This is the first on-screen reunion since The ’70s Show, which began in 1998.

So far, only two teasers of the thriller-style ad have been released. In one of them, Mila recites a monologue in front of the mirror, barely holding back her tears: “What exactly are you hinting at? Do you think I could do this to you, act behind your back after everything we’ve been through together? I don’t want to see you ”.

After that, the actress suddenly comes to her senses and turns to the rapper Shaggy, sitting behind her: “Well, how? It too?”. “Just stick to what I told you,” Shaggy tells her.

In the second teaser, Ashton opens the envelope with a puzzled look, in which he discovers shocking photographs of him and an empty pack of Cheetos. “I knew it,” he says.

The full ad featuring Kunis and Kutcher will air on February 7th.









The celebrity couple has been married for five years and have been friends for over 20 years. They are raising two children: six-year-old Wyatt and three-year-old Dimitri. In a recent interview, Mila and Ashton talked about quarantine. The actress admitted that she got to know her husband in a new way when it came to home schooling children. “We take apart what they get in their Zoom lessons and then we go deeper into it. I realized that my teacher is so-so. But Ashton is a fantastic teacher. I didn’t know that before. He explains a lot of things very well, ”Mila shared.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova