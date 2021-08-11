Binance: Statement on Responsible Trading and Fighting Mistrust – HUB

We noticed that on social media, some users are showing distrust to us and are demanding more regulation from Binance. This information includes, in particular, the distribution of misleading news, fraudulent messages, and defamatory material. Therefore, we remind the community to remain vigilant and cautious. If necessary, we will take appropriate measures to protect our interests and reputation.

Despite the fact that we do not publish the details of the incidents, we are ready to discuss them with any user who has contacted on an individual basis. In addition, users can always ask our customer support for help. We point out that our policy is fair as we compensate users for real trading losses due to problems with our systems. At the same time, we do not consider hypothetical situationssuch as unrealized profits.

Binance provides a platform for cooperation between traders and users and is not a counterparty to transactions. Despite this, as an additional measure to protect our users, we maintain one of the most reliable insurance funds. In unstable conditions, sharp market movements can instantly and seriously affect the open positions of users. The funds from the insurance fund are used to pay off the negative balance of bankrupt positions. This mechanism helps to prevent the liquidation of the counterparty, it is not provided on traditional exchanges.









As market leaders, we understand that our actions attract attention. And our principle is not to yield to unreasonable demands precisely because we take our leadership role seriously. Submission to extortion leads to widespread abuse of all exchanges and undermines the resilience of our ecosystem.

The constant development of our industry’s regulatory framework opens up the possibility of closer collaboration between all parties and leads to the emergence of new market standards aimed at suppressing the activities of intruders. As a major exchange, Binance is trusted by the community. Among other things, this means that we must lead the user protection market and implement best practices. Binance is the first and so far the only cryptocurrency exchange to implement responsible trading program.

We take user feedback and regulatory requirements seriously, and therefore continually improve our technologies and products to ensure the best possible user experience. Over the past 30 days, we have done the following:

We hope that by sharing our experiences and taking proactive measures, we are moving our young industry forward in the long term.