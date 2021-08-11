Blake Lively boasted a unicorn cake on the web

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    American actress Blake Lively showed outstanding culinary talents, she posted on her Instagram a cake of her own making similar to … RIA Novosti, 02/10/2021

    MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. American actress Blake Lively has shown outstanding culinary talents, she posted on her Instagram a cake of her own making that looks like a richly decorated unicorn. The singer captioned the video that “if the famous British chef Paul Hollywood does not shake my hand, I will quit.” the head of a unicorn with closed eyes, it is decorated with pink icing and many flowers. On Instagram, Lively, the wife of actor Ryan Reynolds and the mother of his three children, the eldest of whom is six, often writes about his love of cooking.

    MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti… American actress Blake Lively has shown outstanding culinary talents, she posted on her Instagram a homemade cake that looks like a richly decorated unicorn.

    The singer captioned the video that “if famous British chef Paul Hollywood doesn’t shake my hand, I’m quitting.”




    The cake is shaped like the head of a unicorn with closed eyes, it is decorated with pink icing and many flowers.

    On Instagram, Lively, the wife of actor Ryan Reynolds and the mother of his three children, the eldest of whom is six, often writes about his love of cooking.

