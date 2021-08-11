Bruce Willis and Megan Fox in the opening frames of Midnight in the Grain Field

Currently in Hollywood there are a lot of so-called “living legends” – and, undoubtedly, one of these actors is Bruce Willis, whom we will soon be able to see in action thanks to the film by Randol Emmett “Midnight in the cereal field“.

Inspired by a true story, the plot of the film follows two FBI agents who are close to uncovering a dangerous network of child trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, but their investigation intersects with a frenzied serial killer. Carl Helter (Willis) and Rebecca Lombardi (played by Megan Fox) team up with a Texas ranger (Emil Hirsch) who has been tracking a prolific assassin for years. Things then take an even more dangerous turn after Lombardi’s kidnapping, forcing Helter and the Ranger to try to solve the case as quickly as possible.









Below you can take a look at the first shots of the crime thriller, which reveal a first glance at a rather intriguing picture:

It is expected that the release “Midnight in the cereal field“Will take place in July 2021. At the moment, the exact release date in Russia remains unknown.