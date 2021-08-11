Cameron Diaz broke her rule without underwear









Drew, Lisi and Cameron have not seen each other in years. Barrymore admitted that she really wanted to reunite the “former angels” on her show. She even got into an awkward situation because she was in a hurry to send out invitations.

“I sent a video to Cameron asking her to come to the show. Coming out of the shower, I was surprised, there was still no answer. Two days passed in this way. Then I called and asked: “Is everything okay?”

Despite the embarrassment, the meeting was a success. The presenter was looking forward to the appearance of her friends in the studio, as well as the audience. When all three actresses were in one place, a joyful noise arose. The faces of the stars shone with smiles.







“My 9-year-old daughter’s dream has come true! All three angels are back together! ”,“ Cameron is super pretty! Meeting of the century! ”,“ Hurray! I thought Diaz wouldn’t come, she has a rule – no more social events ”,“ God! Did it really happen! ”,“ I went to watch the film, ”the users wrote.

Diaz made a confession to Paltrow. She said that it was Gwyneth who pushed her to have a baby. The first selfie of the actress after the birth of her daughter amazed fans.

Drew Barrymore boasted a figure after losing weight. The actress revealed the secret of her slimness.







