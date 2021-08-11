Cardano (ADA) Faces Resistance After Record Highs | Blockchain24

The Cardano token (ADA) approached its highest level in two months on August 10, as daily gains approach the 6% mark.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that ADA / USD is struggling to break resistance to hit $ 1.59 – its highest bid since June 15. One of the best tokens in the TOP 50 by market cap has yet to overcome months of resistance at around $ 1.60 at the time of writing. Nonetheless, the performance was impressive, drawing the attention of veteran trader Peter Brandt, who closely watched the recent strength.

Brandt cited the recent “Head-and-Shoulders” reading on ADA / USD, which helped break down resistance to its Aug 10 highs. Michael van de Poppe was also optimistic about future price ratios.

“Nice try, Cardano, but the downtrend has not yet been broken. However, it looks good,” the analyst summed up.





“Against BTC, ADA has put in a strong kickback after seeking retest support,” Van de Poppe said on Monday.

On May 16, ADA / USD all-time highs hit $ 2.50, coinciding with a turning point over altcoins as Bitcoin plunged due to Chinese miners’ migration and related hash rate loss.

Altcoins are enjoying the BTC breakout

On weekly timeframes, many altcoins surpassed Bitcoin’s 18.5% gain, which was bolstered by Ether following its successful rollout of the London hardfork. At the time of writing, the ETH / USD pair is at $ 3,110, up 25% from seven days ago and recently hitting local highs of nearly $ 3,200.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has surpassed $ 1.9 trillion this week for the first time since May, again approaching the significant $ 2 trillion mark.