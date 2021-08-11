Cardano Founder Calls For Rally Against Senate Decision | Blockchain24

The fact that the provision on taxation of cryptocurrency assets in a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package in the US was not adopted at the last moment has sparked a reaction from the cryptocurrency community. Cardano founder Hoskinson said: “I think it’s time to hold a rally. I’m going to make some phone calls. “

The community cryptocurrency reaction to the tax clause waived on the infrastructure package has not stopped. Despite the compromise, the 87-year-old senator voted against the clause, almost out of stubbornness, sparking strong reactions as his proposal for a $ 50 billion additional budget for the defense industry was rejected.

The fact that the senator who voted against was not aware of cryptocurrencies, his retirement date next year and his advanced age showed who made such an important decision, sparked a reaction from Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano.









“I’ll make some phone calls.”

Hoskinson reacted to the waiver of taxation of cryptocurrencies with a tweet at midnight and said:

“I think it’s time to hold a rally in Washington. I’m going to make some phone calls. I will inform you about this later. “

He gave an example from The Simpsons

Hoskinson, who shared a short snippet of an episode of the famous adult animated series The Simpson shortly after this tweet, said that Simpson somehow manages to know what’s going to happen.

In the section that Hoskinson shared, while a Senate decision is being made regarding the city where the Simpsons live, the Senator is blocking that decision by filing a completely different request.