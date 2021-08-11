Cardano Jumps 20% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano Jumps 20%



Investing.com – Crypto was traded at $ 1.763393 at 09:02 AM (06:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.13% on the day. This was the largest increase in the exchange rate since May 20.

The move upward pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 56.149822B, or 2.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its peak, the market cap of the Cardano cryptocurrency was $ 71,557257B.

Cardano has traded in a daily range of $ 1.670299 to $ 1.763393 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, gaining-pct. Cardano’s crypto volume in the last 24 hours was $ 4.238406B or 3.80% of the total cryptocurrency volume. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3390 to $ 1.7634 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, the Cardano cryptocurrency is still below 28.32% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency is trading at $ 45,898.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.73% on the day.

It was trading at $ 3,184.85 on the Investing.com Index, up from 2.30%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin is $ 859.820957B or 45.34% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, while Ethereum cryptocurrency market capitalization is $ 371.700622B or 19.60% of the total cryptocurrency capitalization.







