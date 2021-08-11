Cardano Price Rises 18% After Announcing Smart Contracts Launch

The price of the Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) increased by 18% per day amid the announcement of the project founder Charles Hoskinson about the imminent disclosure of the launch date for smart contracts as part of the Alonzo update.

Brief Update https://t.co/mDR4U0BFBW – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 10, 2021

The upgrade will enable the deployment of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.

The Cardano Foundation has also launched its own non-fungible NFTA tokens. The new coins are native to Cardano and do not require additional smart contracts.

NEW DEV BLOG: How we minted the NFTAs, and why we went for this standard Tokens built on #Cardano are native. Unlike Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens, Cardano doesn’t require a smart contract.





Check out the article for more: https://t.co/n2q73f3AfF#CardanoDeveloperPortal – Cardano Foundation (@CardanoStiftung) August 11, 2021

NFTA stands for Non Fungible Acknowledgment Tokens. These will go to the developers who helped create the Cardano Developer Portal.

The ADA price at the time of writing is $ 1.77. The coin ranks fifth in terms of market capitalization.

Hourly ADA / USDT chart. Data: TradingView.

Recall that in March, Mary’s hard fork with support for the creation of native tokens took place on the Cardano network.

In July, the Cardano Foundation presented a roadmap for the next five years. By 2026, the organization plans to grow the platform’s ecosystem user base to $ 1 billion.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER