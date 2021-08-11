Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – Crypto was trading at $ 1.607681 at 11:53 PM (20:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.08% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since July 21st.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 51.135804B, 2.74% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.457631 to $ 1.607681.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 2.759515B or 2.54% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3237 to $ 1.6077 in the past 7 days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 34.65% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 45.703.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.61% on the day.

trading at $ 3,160.56 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.97%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 855.264112B or 45.87% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 368.582493B or 19.77% of the total cryptocurrency market.







