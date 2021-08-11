Cardano Rises 15% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 15%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 1.851313 at 11:57 PM (20:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 15.25% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since May 24.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 59.640131B, 3.07% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.670299 to $ 1.891673.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 6.092089B or 4.97% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3390 to $ 1.8917 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 24.75% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 46,333.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.63% on the day.

trading at $ 3,239.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.69%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 871.505361B or 44.80% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 379.717269B or 19.52% of the total cryptocurrency market.







