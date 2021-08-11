Cried from the spray, cut out the love line: 25 facts you did not know about Luc Besson’s film “Leon”!

Professional killer Leon unexpectedly for himself decides to help 11-year-old neighbor Matilda, whose family was killed by corrupt police officers. “Is life always such a shit, or just as a child?” – she will ask him when meeting. And Leon won’t lie to her. We know the sad-eyed Leon well. The cult is not cult, but he is an authority among film-makers. The film by French director Luc Besson, filmed in 1994, sold for quotes and became a pass to Hollywood, both for Besson himself and his favorite actor Jean Reno and debutante Natalie Portman. We invite you to learn interesting facts from the set of “Leon” and learn more about the picture.

1. Luc Besson got the idea to shoot Leon while he was working on his previous film Nikita (1990). In the third act of that film, Victor the Janitor (Jean Reno) deals with the aftermath of Nikita’s failed mission. Besson saw the unrealized potential of this character and decided on this basis to create a separate story. Both Victor and Leon appear wearing a long wool coat, dark glasses and knitted hats. The working title of the film was “The Cleaner (or Cleaner)”.

2. According to Patrice Ledoux, Luc Besson planned “Leona” as a walk-through film to fill the crew with work. At that time, he had already started working on the film The Fifth Element (1997), but filming was delayed due to the schedule of Bruce Willis. Instead of disbanding the crew and losing creative momentum, Besson wrote Leona. It took him only 30 days to write the script, and filming only lasted 90 days.

3. Matilda and Danny call Leon “the cleaner”. All kinds of cleaning products are displayed in the shop window next to Leon’s entrance: Brillo dishwashing sponges, whiteness, Ajax powder and soap.

4. The full name of the main character is Leon Montana.

5. According to actress Mayvenn Le Besco, the film is based in part on her romance with director Luc Besson. At the time of filming, Le Besco (playing a prostitute in the opening scene) and Besson were engaged. They met when the actress was 11 years old, and at 15 she fell in love with him (Besson was then 32 years old).

6. According to Luc Besson, the role of Leon was always meant for Jean Reno and no one else. At the same time, Mel Gibson and Keanu Reeves were extremely interested in this role.

7. The second shot (a long shot of a panning camera moving down a New York street) could only be taken after carefully studying the traffic lights so that the operator’s car could “catch the green wave.”

8. This is Natalie Portman’s debut feature film. When she was cast, she was 11 years old.

9. Natalie Portman recalls that at first she could not “cry on command.” For her first emotional scene – when Matilda sees her entire family killed and goes to Leon’s door for help – she was unable to squeeze tears out of herself. Luc Besson solved this problem by asking a member of the film crew to spray a peppermint oil spray in her eyes. The pain was so intense that Portman instantly learned to shed tears on command, only to avoid having to repeat the oil treatment.

10. Natalie Portman’s parents were very worried about the smoking scenes in the film and before giving their consent to shoot their daughter, they drew up a contract with Luc Besson, in which they clearly stated the restrictions on the portrayal of tobacco products in the film: the film had to contain only five scenes of smoking, it was forbidden to show Natalie Portman inhaling or exhaling smoke, and Matilda had to quit smoking during the course of the plot. In fact, all these requirements were strictly met.

11. The scene in which Stansfield tells Matilda’s father about his love for Ludwig van Beethoven was completely improvised. The scene was filmed several times, and in each take, Gary Oldman came up with a new story.

13. According to Gary Oldman, he decided to shout at the top of his throat the now iconic phrase “Bring me all!” (“Bring me everyone!”) To make Luc Besson laugh. “In the previous takes, the phrase“ Bring me everyone! ” I spoke in a normal voice. But then I signaled to the sound technician to take off the headphones and yelled with all my might. ” This take made it into the film.

14. Natalie Portman stated that the scene in which she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe was inspired by the scene she saw in Wayne’s World (1992). She admitted that at the time Leon was filmed, she never actually watched a movie starring Monroe.

15. A rather funny episode happened during the filming. A certain intruder robbed a store and fled with the loot through the streets of the city. Suddenly he bumped into a film crew. Seeing a bunch of “cops”, he chose to surrender immediately. Imagine his surprise when it turned out that all the police officers are in fact simple extras on the set of the motion picture.

16. Luc Besson forbade Jean Reno and Natalie Portman to rehearse the scene in which Matilda wears the dress given to her by Leon. As a result, in the scene, filmed impromptu, it was possible to capture the sincere awkwardness of the actors.

17. Throughout the film, Stansfield wears only a beige suit and white shirt. Stansfield’s oversized utility revolver is the Smith & Wesson 629 Snub Nose Combat .44 Magnum. In the late 1980s, only 5000 limited edition units were produced.

18. When Stansfield’s henchmen are searching Matilda’s apartment, the dreadlocked thug, played by Willie One Blood, stops at the Marcus Children record of the reggae legend Berning Spear. Most likely this scene is included as an Easter egg, since Willie One Blood also sings in reggae style.

19. From the confrontation scene at Tony’s restaurant, we learn that the corrupt DEA agent Stansfield was “ordering” his clients through Tony’s mobster. Leon was Tony’s best hitman, and his “clients” were mostly drug dealers. Thus, it is very likely that through Tony Leon was unwittingly doing work for Stansfield.

20. When Matilda leaves for milk, Leon makes an agreement with her about a secret knock: twice, then once and again two. 212 is the Manhattan dialing code where the plot of the film unfolds.

21. In the film, the French actor Sami Naseri appears in the tiny role of a special forces officer. He spent only 10 days on the set, but he impressed Luc Besson so much that the director wrote the script for Taxi (1998) especially for the actor.

22. Keith A. Glasko, who played Benny, one of Stansfield’s henchmen, later joined the New York City Fire Department and worked with Ladder 21 in Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan. He died while on duty in the collapse of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

23. It was rumored that Luc Besson had written a sequel with an eye on Olivier Megaton in the director’s chair and Natalie Portman as the matured Matilda. Filming was constantly postponed in anticipation of Portman reaching the right age. Meanwhile, Besson left Gaumont to create his own film studio, EuropaCorp. The leaders of Gaumont, dissatisfied with the departure of Besson, refused to give him the rights to “Leon”. According to Megaton, the sequel is unlikely to materialize anymore. Besson also used the idea of ​​a sequel to create Colombiana (2011).

24. In the original script, Matilda (aged 13 or 14) and Leon became lovers. In the future, Luc Besson threw out this aspect of the plot outline, possibly due to pressure from Natalie Portman’s parents. However, scenes of “awkward sexual tension” were filmed between Matilda and Leon, including a scene in which both heroes are lying on the bed and Matilda talks about sex. These scenes were never included in the American version of the picture, but were present in the European version.

25. Natalie Portman later played Jackie Kennedy in Jackie (2016), Gary Oldman played Lee Harvey Oswald, who killed John F. Kennedy in Oliver Stone’s John F. Kennedy: Gunshots in Dallas (1991), and Danny Aiello played Jack Ruby, who killed Lee Harvey Oswald in Ruby (1992).