Despite the fall in prices, Dogecoin is still popular – Commercial Text

Elon Musk as “Father of Dogecoin”

Despite the price crash in recent months, the Shiba Inu dog-inspired cryptocurrency is still in the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of over $ 26 billion. One of the key factors behind Dogecoin’s success is Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, who, thanks to his tweets on Twitter, earned the unofficial title of “Father of Dogecoin”. Billionaire entrepreneur recently even added Dogecoin to his Twitter profile picture and with over 58 million Twitter followers, it should come as no surprise that the move resulted in a whopping 10% increase in DOGE. However, in addition to social media posts, Musk also contributed to the development of the cryptocurrency, working with the Dogecoin developers to improve the efficiency of DOGE transactions.

Despite the attention of the mainstream media and a large following, one of Dogecoin’s biggest weaknesses is its minimal usability. To meet the growing demand from the Doge community for better use of cryptocurrency than wallet storage, a tokenized version of DOGE was recently introduced that can be moved between different blockchains using the Tau protocol. This means that Tau Doge or τDoge allows cryptocurrency to be used in various DeFi applications. decentralized finance) such as PancakeSwap. This, in turn, increases Dogecoin’s liquidity and allows it to reach a potentially wider audience of users.

