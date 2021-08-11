https://sputnik.by/20210811/ne-uznat-doch-zavorotnyuk-stala-pokhozha-na-kim-kardashyan-1055565715.html
Do not recognize: daughter Zavorotnyuk became like Kim Kardashian
The unexpected transformation of the heiress of a seriously ill artist surprised fans – Anna was compared to the ex-wife of Kanye West. 08/11/2021, Sputnik Belarus
life style
Russia
Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
The daughter of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk surprises fans with a change of images: this time Anna was compared not with the famous mother, but with the reality show star Kim Kardashian.
Recently, Zavorotnyuk Jr. often experiments with appearance, trying on different hairstyles, hair color, and also making a variety of make-ups. Anna has been called a copy of her mother more than once, but this is the first time a comparison with an American diva happened to her.
In a new publication on Instagram, Anya appeared in the image of Kim Kardashian: the subscribers did not immediately understand who was in front of them – the ex-wife of Kanye West or daughter Zavorotnyuk.
In the frame, the star heiress appeared in a slip dress with a zebra print. The girl made a signature ponytail a la Kim, and also brought her eyes up with the help of a fashionable beauty technique – “double arrow”.
“Do not know”; “Is this Kim or Anya?”; “Kardashian-style”; “So unusual, but beautiful”; “Nefertiti”; “All the same, she looks like my mother” – the followers commented.
