Do not recognize: daughter Zavorotnyuk became like Kim Kardashian

The unexpected transformation of the heiress of a seriously ill artist surprised fans – Anna was compared to the ex-wife of Kanye West. 08/11/2021, Sputnik Belarus

life style

The daughter of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk surprises fans with a change of images: this time Anna was compared not with the famous mother, but with the star of the reality show Kim Kardashian. various make-ups. Anna was called a copy of her mother more than once, but the comparison with an American diva happened to her for the first time. In a new post on Instagram, Anya appeared in the image of Kim Kardashian: subscribers did not immediately understand who was in front of them – Kanye West’s ex-wife or Zavorotnyuk’s daughter. the star heiress appeared in a zebra print slip dress. The girl made a signature ponytail a la Kim, and also brought her eyes up with the help of fashionable beauty technique – “double arrow”. “Do not recognize”; “Is this Kim or Anya?”; “Kardashian-style”; “So unusual, but beautiful”; “Nefertiti”; “It still looks like my mother,” the followers commented. Earlier, Anna came out of quarantine and named the frightening consequences of COVID-19, and also let slip about the changes on the personal front.

