Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Reap 50% Profit As Altcoin Rally Heats Up | Blockchain24

The momentum of the broader cryptocurrency market appears to be picking up this week after the bulls pushed the BTC price to $ 46,700 and the ETH price to $ 3,150 on August 9. Rising optimism has also led to a rebound in coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which have risen more than 55% in the past three weeks.

Dog-themed meme coins caught fire earlier in the year after Dogecoin became an important altcoin for influencers like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin rocked the boat once again on May 14 when he liquidated SHIB trillions and donated the proceeds to charity.

The Dogecoin trend reversal began on July 20, the same day that the BTC price hit below $ 29,500 as the DOGE price hit a low of $ 0.16 before correcting its course and moving higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Doge’s price rose 78% from a low of $ 0.159 on July 20 to a hovering high of $ 0.284 on August 8, when its 24-hour trading volume surged to $ 9.3 billion. USA.









Dogecoin’s recovery began on July 21 following an announcement from Coinbase Commerce that DOGE can now be used for payments. Shib Inu’s recovery also began on July 20 after SHIB fell to a low of $ 0.0000057 amid a sell-off in the market. In the three weeks since the bottom, the SHIB price tripled in its 24-hour trading volume, followed by a 56% rise in prices to a weekly high of $ 0.00000888 on August 8.

The price jump came after the developers announced that the new burner would be listed on the ShibaSwap exchange. The token burns are aimed at reducing the circulating power of the SHIB and the Doge Killer Protocol token (LEASH).

Due to the inclusion of Perlin (PERL) and Ryoshi Token (RYO) on ShibaSwap, SHIB and LEASH worth $ 25,000 have been burned. According to the Shiba Inu website, the current circulating supply of LEASH is 107,646, while the estimated supply of SHIB is 394.8 billion.