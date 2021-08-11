Emma Stone showed how she looked 7 years ago. Photo | People

American actress Emma Stone, who will soon become a mother, has shared pictures from her archive.

So, on her Instagram page, she published footage taken back in 2014. On them, the star poses in a luxurious outfit: a black short sweater, a checked mini-skirt, and red pumps with high heels complete the image. In addition, Stone also did beautiful makeup and voluminous styling. In the pictures, the actress smiles broadly and looks very happy. (to view the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

Fans in the comments emphasize that the celebrity’s appearance is simply amazing.

Note that in 2017, according to Forbes magazine, Emma Stone became the highest paid actress in the world with an annual income of $ 26 million. A landmark role in her career was the role of Olive Pendergast in the teenage comedy “Excellent student of easy virtue”. After filming in the tape, the star was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.









As OBOZREVATEL reported, the paparazzi filmed a pregnant Emma Stone with a huge belly. The actress was wearing a black long dress with a loose fit, sunglasses, a small handbag and a respirator on her face. On the feet are light summer shoes.