Emma Watson tried on the image of Juliet

The Multimedia Art Museum presented a project by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi “In Search of Juliet”. The heroines of the famous Italian are the stars of modern cinema, music and art: Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Mia Goth, Claire Foy, Chris Lee, India Moore, Rosalia, Stella Roversi and Yara Shahidi. “Juliet is hidden in every woman, and I will never stop looking for her,” says Roversi.

Museum workers are great optimists, therefore, despite the second wave, they continue to do their job, albeit with caution. But, realizing that the planning horizon is very close today, they try to open all the planned projects as soon as possible, until they finally cover it.

One of such events was the show of the new Pirelli calendar, traditional for the Photobiennale, this time by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. For the 47th edition of the calendar, he was looking for a simple and strong love story associated with Italy. And he stopped at the great drama of William Shakespeare “Romeo and Juliet”. The concept is the same – simple and strong: Juliet lives in every girl, innocent, sincere, beautiful and courageous, and that is how he wanted to present his star models.

Kristen Stewart.













Before considering the result of the photographer’s work, let’s stop for a second to remember the history of the project. The first Pirelli calendar was released in 1964, its first author was the official photographer of The Beatles, Robert Freeman. Then London just started swinging and erotic photography was a rarity. Partly because of this, sexy, yet calm and gentle, shooting half-naked models on the exotic island of Mallorca was a resounding success. Sexuality has since become part of the calendar style. True, in recent years, many photographers have deliberately moved away from eroticism – they did not undress, but dressed their models. But stylish nudity is gradually going out of fashion. And Roversi, the master of nudity, seems to understand this perfectly. Sincerity is the trend. Obviously, the choice of the concept is due precisely to this.









Filming.













However, the sincerity of Juliet’s image is difficult to combine with sexuality and fashion, which, despite all the transformations, remain a “feature” of the calendar. In the MAMM room on the seventh floor, you can feel it by looking at the Roversi heroines. They are all stylish, beautiful, different.

Emma Watson.













One of the most famous models is 30-year-old Emma Watson, who has long outgrown her role as Hermione in Harry Potter. Emma is good: in a white dress, with her hair tucked under a white bandage, her hands covered with high gloves, but with a deep neckline. She is modest and outspoken, she is attractive. Kristen Stewart has a different look, somewhat close to her most famous role as Bella Swan from “Twilight.” She is a kid, in jeans, shorts, sneakers and high leggings. She looks into the frame with a challenge, adolescent maximalism and decisiveness are read in it. But these shots are also sexy, in style. 20-year-old American actress and model Yara Shahidi is her opposite. She is in a white openwork dress with a frill – her image seems to be from the beginning of the twentieth century. She is modest, a little confused and airy. However, it is clear that this is a masterfully executed illusion, fashion is felt here too.

Looking at these photos is a pleasure if you are a lover of fashion and fashion photography. Roversi processed the series in an antique style – retro is also in trend today. In addition, the corporate identity of the Italian is easily guessed in it. Only one “but”. If the viewer had not been told in advance the idea of ​​the project, had not presented the shooting as an allusion to the imperishable drama of Shakespeare, one might not have guessed. Yes, this is a beautiful and stylish fashion photography. Roversi is not good at it. But there is no tragedy in it that is associated with a great love story from Verona. And the sincerity, which is felt in the images of star heroines, overshadows the fashion inevitable for this genre.