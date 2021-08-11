Ethereum was the best-selling cryptocurrency on the market in June

Ethereum was the best-selling cryptocurrency on exchange Coinbase for three months until June, when investors explored the world of decentralized finance.

Ethereum , the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, accounted for 26% of trading volume on Coinbase compared to 24% for Bitcoin … A year ago Ethereum borrowed 57% of the total volume on the platform compared to 15% for Bitcoin …

Total trading volume in the second quarter was $ 462 billion, up 1550% from $ 28 billion a year ago.









Bitcoin is a large asset, but most of the innovations that are currently taking place in the crypto space take place in Ethereum blockchain , speaks Mati Greenspan, general director Quantum Economics , project from Tel Aviv, aimed at helping people understand financial markets.

Ethereum blockchain is used for both decentralized finance and fungible tokens – two applications that have recently taken the cryptocurrency world by storm.

Decentralized financing, or DeFi does not rely on banks or other financial intermediaries to offer financial instruments, instead uses blockchain Ethereum which is used most often.

Non-fungible token or NFT is a cell of data stored in a blockchain that states that a digital asset is unique and cannot be replicated. This includes art, music, and other forms of digital files.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, interest in DeFi and NFT helped increase Ethereum price in 344% this year to $ 3,240 per token, bringing the cryptocurrency market cap to $ 380 billion dollars …

Price bitcoins in this year rose 38% to $ 46,490 per coin. Its market capitalization was over $ 871 billion.