Favorite books by Kristen Stewart – ReadRate

American actress Kristen Stewart became world famous for her books. Rather, thanks to his role in the adaptation of the bestselling book. It’s about Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight, of course. The role of the quiet and withdrawn Bella, who moved to a new city and met a strange, incredibly handsome young man from a wealthy family, who turned out to be a vampire, gave Kristen Stewart wild popularity. However, she claims that she loved books before. “Books are one of the most valuable things for me. If a fire started in the house, the first thing I would do would be to take them out. “

Apparently, this is true, because the favorite books of Kristen Stewart, which she mentioned in her interview for USA Today, are mostly intellectual and non-trivial classics. All the authors she mentions are really worth reading, especially if you want to understand what the American classics are famous for. For example, Stewart is delighted with the prose of Jack Kerouac and John Steinbeck – both give her a storm of emotions while reading and help her find the right course in life, understand what is good and what is bad. It is worth noting here that in 2012 Kristen Stewart starred in the film adaptation of Kerouac’s novel On the Road.









Not only Americans are on the list – for example, Kristen Stewart calls Albert Camus “The Outsider” as one of her favorite books. It is a French classic, an illustration of the main ideas of existentialism and a novel that cuts to the bone.

Also on this list was a collection of short stories by Charles Bukowski. Kristen Stewart admitted that in general she does not take Bukowski’s work very well, because it is usually “drunk and incoherent”, but she liked the collections of his short stories.

Kristen Stewart also mentions “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer among her favorite books. The reasons are different, for sure the fact that it was “Twilight” that made Stewart a celebrity played a role. And, perhaps after spending many hours preparing for the role, Stewart felt the lyrics deeply. In any case, a copy of “Twilight” is probably kept on one of the actress’s bookshelves!

If you like the bookish taste of actress Kristen Stewart and you love film adaptations, you can recommend watching another “book” movie in which she starred: the movie “Into the Wild”, based on the novel by John Krakauer. He, in turn, used a real story to write the book.

How do you like Kristen Stewart’s favorite books, which ones have you read? Share your opinion in the comments!