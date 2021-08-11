Hackers withdrew $ 611 million from the Poly Network Internet Protocol

On August 10, unknown persons hacked the Poly Network Internet Protocol and stole $ 611 million in various cryptocurrencies. The project team urged exchanges to block the stolen funds.
Important Notice:
We are sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork was attacked on @BinanceChain @ethereum and @ 0xPolygon Assets had been transferred to hacker’s following addresses:
ETH: 0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963
BSC: 0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71
– Poly Network (@ PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021
“We regret to announce that the Poly Network was under attack on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon networks. We urge the miners of the affected blockchains and crypto exchanges to blacklist the tokens coming from the above addresses, ”the project team wrote.
According to preliminary estimates, attackers stole $ 273 million from the Ethereum network, $ 253 million from the Binance Smart Chain, and $ 85 million from USDC from the Polygon network. Funds in tokens WBTC, WETH, RenBTC, DAI, UNI, SHIB, FEI and others were affected. The hack has become the largest in the history of the DeFi segment.
Following the theft, Tether blacklisted USDT on Ethereum, which was stolen during the attack, for approximately $ 33 million.
… @Tether_to just froze ~ 33M $ USDt on 0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963 as part of the #PolyNetwork hack https://t.co/EviPTAkQJD
– Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) August 10, 2021
Twitter user Hsaka sent the transaction to one of the addresses containing the stolen funds. In the signature, he warned the hacker that the USDT in his possession were blacklisted.
In response, the hacker sent the user 13.37 ETH ($ 42,000) for information.
LMFAO, what is going on.
The hacker just tipped hanashiro $ 42k in $ ETH for that info. pic.twitter.com/KP4fmAZnUE
– Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) August 10, 2021
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also announced his readiness to help the project.
We are aware of the https://t.co/IgGJ0598Q0 exploit that occurred today. While no one controls BSC (or ETH), we are coordinating with all our security partners to proactively help. There are no guarantees. We will do as much as we can. Stay #SAFU… 🙏 https://t.co/TG0dKPapQT
– CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 10, 2021
“We know about the Poly Network exploit. While no one controls the BSC (or ETH), we are coordinating with our security partners to actively help. We do not give guarantees, but we will do everything in our power, ”said CZ.
According to the latest data, hackers transferred assets in USDC and DAI to the Curve DeFi platform.
The hacker has deposited $ USDC and $ DAI to the curve.
ETH: 0xf8B5c45c6388c9Ee12546061786026aAeaa4b682
We appeal token issuers to blacklist assets coming from the above address. @MakerDAO @circlepay
– Poly Network (@ PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021
According to experts, the reason for the hack was a problem with cryptography – hackers somehow forged the signature of the transaction in order to steal funds.
As a result of the incident, the O3 trading pool, which uses the Poly Network to exchange tokens, has suspended cross-chain functionality.
Blockchain security specialists from Slowmist were able to track down the attacker’s ID. They claim to have learned his email address, IP information and a digital fingerprint of the device.
The experts also reported that the hacker traded Monero for BNB, ETH, MATIC and other tokens to fund the attack. Slowmist noted that they received this information through the partner Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Hoo and other trading platforms.
“Judging by the amount of stolen funds and other information received, it can be assumed that this is a long-planned and organized attack,” the specialists emphasized.
A number of Twitter users stated that the funds used for the attack came from the Hoo exchange.
hacker address was funded from @HooExchange 🤔
h / t @corolari
hacker ngmi? pic.twitter.com/R17IPqOg9F
– state.eth (@statelayer) August 10, 2021
The Poly Network protocol allows for the transfer of tokens between different blockchains. It is developed by the alliance of the teams behind the blockchain platforms Neo, Ontology and Switcheo.
Recall that in July, hackers withdrew more than $ 4 million from DeFi projects due to a vulnerability in ChainSwap.
The previously decentralized Impossible Finance project on Binance Smart Chain lost $ 500,000 due to the attack.
