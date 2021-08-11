Hackers withdrew $ 611 million from the Poly Network Internet Protocol

On August 10, unknown persons hacked the Poly Network Internet Protocol and stole $ 611 million in various cryptocurrencies. The project team urged exchanges to block the stolen funds.

“We regret to announce that the Poly Network was under attack on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon networks. We urge the miners of the affected blockchains and crypto exchanges to blacklist the tokens coming from the above addresses, ”the project team wrote.

According to preliminary estimates, attackers stole $ 273 million from the Ethereum network, $ 253 million from the Binance Smart Chain, and $ 85 million from USDC from the Polygon network. Funds in tokens WBTC, WETH, RenBTC, DAI, UNI, SHIB, FEI and others were affected. The hack has become the largest in the history of the DeFi segment.

Following the theft, Tether blacklisted USDT on Ethereum, which was stolen during the attack, for approximately $ 33 million.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also announced his readiness to help the project.









“We know about the Poly Network exploit. While no one controls the BSC (or ETH), we are coordinating with our security partners to actively help. We do not give guarantees, but we will do everything in our power, ”said CZ.

According to the latest data, hackers transferred assets in USDC and DAI to the Curve DeFi platform.

According to experts, the reason for the hack was a problem with cryptography – hackers somehow forged the signature of the transaction in order to steal funds.

As a result of the incident, the O3 trading pool, which uses the Poly Network to exchange tokens, has suspended cross-chain functionality.

The Poly Network protocol allows for the transfer of tokens between different blockchains. It is developed by the alliance of the teams behind the blockchain platforms Neo, Ontology and Switcheo.

Recall that in July, hackers withdrew more than $ 4 million from DeFi projects due to a vulnerability in ChainSwap.

The previously decentralized Impossible Finance project on Binance Smart Chain lost $ 500,000 due to the attack.

