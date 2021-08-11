Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Investments in Bitcoin turned out to be thousands of times more profitable than gold




    While some are arguing whether it is possible to compare investments in and, mathematics gives an unequivocal answer not in favor of the precious metal. The 10-year gold yield has stepped into negative territory with an indicator of -5.5%, during the same time, investments in Bitcoin brought an astronomical 571,000%.

    Image source: pokur.su

    Back in 2017, one troy ounce could buy one digital coin. Since then, gold has fallen in price to Bitcoin 25 times. Gold has always been viewed as a safe haven against inflationary expectations, the more surprising its fall looks four days before the new US inflation report.

    Inflation in the USA,% (YoY)

    The rise in prices is at its highest levels over the past ten years, while the Fed, at best, will begin to curtail the bond purchase program only in the fourth quarter, and increase it not earlier than 2023. Gold’s chief apologist Peter Schiff thinks traders are wrong to start selling it: the Fed will not be able to handle inflation in the coming years, and Bitcoin cannot be viewed as digital gold.

    The situation around the comparison of gold and Bitcoin looks paradoxical: a number of investment tycoons, such as Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 or David Solomon from Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), continue to criticize the cryptocurrency, but at the same time expand services based on it. At the beginning of the year, analysts from JPM predicted the ousting of Bitcoin gold as a savings asset, and its price in the long term was estimated at $ 146 thousand.




    Image source: StormGain cryptocurrency exchange

    Is Bitcoin really becoming an alternative inflation hedge for gold? Today, data on the US for July are released: if the rates again exceed the forecast, and Bitcoin continues to grow on this news, then the trend will receive another confirmation.

    Analytical group StormGain

    A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




