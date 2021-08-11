Investors discussed the possibility of a breakthrough of the bitcoin level of $ 64 thousand by the end of the year

Many members of the crypto community see the potential for further growth in the cryptocurrency rate.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Wednesday with a sideways movement. As of 08:20 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 45,617. Over the day, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, BTC lost 0.26% of its value, while maintaining the positive dynamics of movement within the week (+ 19.39%). The maximum to which the bitcoin rate managed to reach within 24 hours was fixed at $ 46,151.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

The hashrate (aggregate computing power directed to cryptocurrency mining) of bitcoin continued to recover after the crash in late spring – early summer of 2021. The changes indicate that miners who were forced to disconnect from the BTC network amid pressure from the Chinese authorities are gradually returning to work.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Recall that earlier trader and TV presenter Max Kaiser put forward a theory according to which the bitcoin rate often repeats the dynamics of the cryptocurrency hash rate movement. According to him, the return of miners to work has a positive effect on the behavior of the BTC rate. Bloomchain previously found out that bitcoin repeats the dynamics of hashrate movement in 47% of cases.

Bitcoin forecasts from market participants

An analyst at PlanB, known in the crypto community for his S2F model of predicting the behavior of bitcoin, is confident that the cryptocurrency will continue to grow ahead.

“The next couple of months / years will be interesting,” the analyst wrote on his microblog.

The approximate targets for the movement of bitcoin within the current growth cycle, which the analyst counts from the halving in May 2020, he marked in green.

Analyst Lark Davis agreed with PlanB’s opinion. He believes that the peak of the movement of the digital asset market may occur at the end of 2021. This period, in his opinion, will be “insane”.

Analyst Will Clement joined the colleagues’ reasoning. He believes there is a maximum value upgrade ahead of bitcoin.

An alternative point of view was presented by an analyst who maintains a microblogging under the nickname CryptoWhale. He considersthat bitcoin has already set a peak in value in mid-April 2021 at $ 64,863. The current growth, in his opinion, can be explained using a model that reflects the psychology of market behavior.

At the moment, CryptoWhale is sure that bitcoin is approaching the point of “return to normal” (return to normal market behavior). During such periods, the market is driven by buyers who did not manage to earn in the first wave of growth (we are talking about the top of the “new paradigm” (at $ 64,863)). Following the attempt to return the market to normal behavior, according to the schedule, its participants will surrender – a period of protracted fall in the rate.

Interpreting the model of the psychology of market behavior

More forecasts for bitcoin are in our material.