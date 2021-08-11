is it worth investing in these cryptocurrencies

Meme tokens Dogecoin and Shiba Inu appeared as a joke, but now cost real money. Focus figured out why these altcoins became so popular, and what prospects they have.

Over the past three weeks, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrencies have surged 55% on the back of rising bitcoin prices, becoming one of the most promising altcoins. Focus will talk about how and why alternative cryptocurrencies suddenly gained such popularity, and whether it is worth investing in them.

DogeCoin is gaining momentum again

American programmers Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer created a new cryptocurrency in 2013 and named it Dogecoin after an Internet meme with a Shiba Inu (Shiba Inu) dog. In the first month, the project site was visited by over a million users. Dogecoin was based on the already existing Luckycoin cryptocurrency, which is based on Litecoin, and that, in turn, was launched using BTC technology. Initially, the size of the reward for each block in Dogecoin was determined randomly, but in March 2014 it became fixed. Altcoin mining is carried out using a computer, special programs or a cloud service.

For altcoin, 2021 was a turning point, as it began to gain popularity thanks to the support of American billionaires Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks Basketball Association) and Elon Musk (Tesla, Space X). Perhaps the latter influenced Dogecoin the most, because his comments on Twitter have repeatedly led to an increase in the price of the virtual currency. So, in February, the rate jumped by 60% due to the publication of a meme. And recently it turned out that Elon Musk’s company SpaceX plans to sell advertising in space for Dogeсoin.

On July 20, the “doge” rate fell to an all-time low of $ 0.159 at the same time as bitcoin fell to $ 29.5 thousand. According to Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, on July 21, the altcoin rate began to recover after the announcement from Coinbase Commerce that DOGE is now can be used for payments. By August 8, the altcoin price rose 78% to a fluctuating high of $ 0.284, at the same time its daily trading volume rose to $ 9.3 billion.

Just last week, Dogecoin gained 25% and is now worth $ 0.266 according to Coinmarketcap. Dogecoin has a market cap of over $ 34 billion.



Dogecoin is included in the list of the most promising altcoins of 2021. Forrest Przybysh, Senior Crypto Investment Analyst at Token Metrics, shared his outlook for the future of the meme currency with FXstreet:

“I would expect DOGE to grow with the rest of the fast-growing cryptocurrency market, although it will likely have long periods of flat price action followed by speculative pumping, as we have seen in the past.”

Some crypto experts believe Dogecoin will hit $ 1.21 by 2025 and $ 3.60 by 2030, but John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer at the University of Canberra, believes DOGE will be worth $ 0.15 by the end of 2021, and by 2030 – will completely depreciate.

Shiba Inu – not promising for investment, but you can make money on it

SHIB is one of the newest altcoins, as it was created in August 2020 by user Ryoshi, about whom almost nothing is known. He called his token “Dogecoin killer” and chose the same Shiba Inu dog as his logo. Shiba Inu is powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

The new cryptocurrency Shiba Inu took a non-standard path: the creator kept one half of the original supply of 1 quadrillion tokens in the financial service Uniswap, and transferred the other half to the founder of the Ethereum blockchain Vitalik Buterin, who “burned” 410 trillion SHIB in May, and transferred the rest to fight against coronavirus in India.

According to the Curency portal, in May, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency was added to the Binance, FTX, OKEx and Huobi exchanges, which is why its value increased by 2260% over the week and amounted to $ 0.00003641. In July, the Shiba Inu price dropped to a low of $ 0.0000057, but began to recover along with Bitcoin. Three weeks later, the SHIB price tripled in 24-hour trading volume, reaching $ 0.00000888 by August 8. As of August 11, the Coimarketcap service shows a price of $ 0.000007752.











Shiba Inu is difficult to predict due to its volatility and humorous nature. The CEO of Block Journal, a magazine about the cryptocurrency industry, David Xiao, in a commentary on the Fortune portal, said that now the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency does not represent great prospects for investors, but investing in it can make money.

“If you buy a coin now, your future is unclear … If you bought it a few days ago, obviously, you would have made a lot of money,” the expert noted. “Obviously, it is unstable. Most people will lose money.”

Tron is the leader among blockchains

The TRX coin is another cryptocurrency that is gaining popularity on the worldwide web. Cryptocurrency “Tron” is not associated with Shiba Inu dogs, but has other distinctive features.

Tron is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to create a worldwide entertainment system with free content using distributed storage technology. The ecosystem allows users to freely publish, store or own data, it uses the Tronix token (TRX). It also provides tools for building decentralized dApps that can be offered directly to users.



According to the site crypto.com, as of today, the Tron cryptocurrency is worth $ 0.081318, and the trading volume in 24 hours is $ 1,523,355,545.29. Over the past day, the price of the Tron cryptocurrency has grown by 9.8%. TRX has 71,659,657,369.49 tokens in circulation. Cryptocurrency “Tron” in 2021 is traded on many large exchanges, such as Binance and OKex, and also ranks 16th in terms of capitalization ($ 1.2 billion).

On August 2, the service for exchanging and storing cryptocurrencies Chatex added support for the Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Tron blockchain. Now its users can withdraw funds through the Tron network with a commission of 0.5 USDT, while on the Ethereum network, the commission is 15 USDT. In total, Tether has released almost 32 billion USDT on Tron.

“Fast and cheap transactions have made Tron the blockchain leader of the largest stablecoin on the market,” said the Chatex team.

According to the forecast for the Tron cryptocurrency from the Longforecast service, in early September its price will be about $ 0.092, on average per month – $ 0.101, the projected growth is 16.3%. By the end of 2021, TRX may fall in price to $ 0.075 (-15.7% in December).

According to Coindesk, the Tron Foundation is launching the Tron Arcade fund, which plans to invest $ 300 million over the next three years in projects where people can make real money playing mobile games. Such a mechanism is being implemented by GameFi in its projects, which will receive funding.

