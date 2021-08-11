Wednesday, August 11, 2021
    Jennifer Aniston posted a rare selfie with Selena Gomez




    The stars have been friends for many years.




    REX / Shutterstock
    Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez





    For some, it may come as a surprise to the close communication of the 50-year-old actress and the 28-year-old pop star, but this is not surprising: the celebrities are united by one talent manager – Alin Keshishyan. On February 3, the producer celebrated her birthday, and on this occasion, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo in Stories that no one else has seen. In the picture, Jen smiles slyly at the camera, while Aline and Selena Gomez laugh behind her.




    A few years ago, Gomez told how she met Aniston on the Ellen DeGeneres show – the Friends star was then replacing the TV presenter. “Nobody knew who I was. I think it was a Vanity Fair party and I was there with my mom. I saw you, you were so sweet. You just left the restroom and my heart stopped. I got scared, ran to my mom and said: “My God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston,” Selena remembered.

    Since then, the celebrities have become close and began to arrange bachelorette parties with pizza at Jen’s house. Probably, they have accumulated a lot of joint photos, but they are not going to share them yet.




