Jennifer Aniston visits a psychologist over rumors and gossip

A month ago, the world saw the special project “Friends”. Since then, the focus on the six main actors has skyrocketed. The sitcom favorites give interviews and talk about the most intimate.

52-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston played spoiled Rachel Green in the series. This role brought her incredible popularity, she became one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Recently, a celebrity decided to share information about how she lives now, what she does.

At the moment, Jennifer is going through difficult times. Unfortunately, famous directors are less and less inviting Aniston to participate in their projects. Because of this, the actress decided to shoot her own series called “The Morning Show”, in which she herself acted as the main character and producer. Also, the media are increasingly writing about her personal life, to a greater extent the information is untrue or highly distorted. The celebrity herself admits that her novels do not last as long as she would like, she fails to build a family. This is very disappointing for Jennifer, and in recent months she even began to experience a depressed mood.

Friends noticed that something was wrong with Aniston and immediately advised him to seek help from a psychotherapist. Fortunately, the actress herself did not like the state in which she was, so she agreed to undergo a course of therapy. The Friends star said that it was one of the best decisions in her life.









“After the therapy, I realized a lot. I live in a very peaceful and quiet place actually. I have a job that I love to madness, I am surrounded by people who are everything to me. And also, I have my favorite dogs ” – says Jennifer.

Also, the celebrity emphasized that all public figures need to periodically work with psychotherapists, otherwise they can not cope with public pressure.

“When you are a public person, you just need to undergo therapy. You get very tired of questions and rumors related to your personal life, men, lovers, husbands. But at the moment I didn’t care what they write and say ” – summed up the actress.

And we recall that during the filming of the special project “Friends” Jennifer Aniston admitted that for some time she was in love with her colleague on the TV series David Schwimmer. With this statement, the celebrity caused a huge wave of feelings among the fans. After all, each of them dreamed that Jennifer and David, who played love on camera, were together in real life.