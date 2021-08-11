Jennifer Lawrence will play Sue Mengers – legendary Hollywood talent agent

American actress Jennifer Lawrence, best known for her films The Hunger Games, My Boyfriend Is Crazy, The American Scam and X-Men: First Class, will play the legendary Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers. Collider reported.

Biopic Mengers, to which such movie stars as Julie Harris, Paul Newman, Cher, Faye Dunaway, Barbra Streisand owe their careers, will be directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Young Pope, Great Beauty, Youth).









The film will be written by Lauren Shuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo (both Orange is the New Black) and John Logan (Gladiator, Aviator). The latter has already written a play about the life of a “super agent” (as Mengers were called) – in it Bette Midler played the main role.

Sue Mengers was an important figure in the US film business during the 1960s and 1980s. She helped the actors enter into contracts with the studios, took care of young artists and, as Collider notes, was “a force to be reckoned with.”

The film about her life was produced by Eric Feig (Step Up, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Justin Polsky and Lawrence herself. The project budget is $ 80 million. Presumably, 20 million of them will be received by the performer of the role of Mengers.