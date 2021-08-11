Kim Kardashian spoke about parenting

It turns out that Kim Kardashian can be a strict mom! In a new issue of Parents, Kim talks about the pros and cons of her parenting method, and whether she can lose her temper.

Kim Kardashian with children. Photo: @kimkardashian

According to Kim, she tries to say no to the children. “When my you want candy, they throw such a piercing look right in my eyes. Well, I naturally give up at such moments, ”Kim admitted. However, the star believes that she has iron nerves and it helps her a lot in raising children. “I am naturally very calm, which, as it seems to me, is reflected in my upbringing. I am not overly stressed or impatient and I think it is definitely superpowered when you have children under the age of 5, ”she added.

Kardashian admitted that her children get along well with each other. According to the star, she perfectly understands her guys, because she herself grew up in a large family. Kim also said that she really likes to come up with some activities for her children. “I take the kids out into the street, if possible, I’m good at creating entertainment for them. They always go in for sports or work on projects, ”the star shared.









Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children. Photo: @kimkardashian

We will remind that now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the process of divorce, however, they are trying their best to remain good parents for their four children.