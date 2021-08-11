Kusama Parachain: Where Are The Winners Now? | Blockchain24

Kusama held five auctions from June 15, 2021 to July 20, 2022. The five winners of these auctions were Karura, Moonriver, Shiden, Khala and Bifrost. Here we take a look at the progress made to date by each of these winners. However, we will start with Kusama’s first functional parachain, Statemine.

Parachain progress

Statemine

The latest update is that the Kusama community has just voted to update the Statemine parachain runtime.

Previously, the Kusama Council had exclusive power over asset creation. During the trial phase, the Parity and Web3 Foundation teams, as well as the Kusama Council, evaluated the effectiveness of Statemine. The restrictions were subsequently lifted, allowing anyone to create assets.

Karura

Karura, a hub specializing in DeFi, was the first of five to win a parachain auction in Kusam. Since winning the auction, he has gone through many milestones. It completed the launch of Karura Genesis and completed the distribution of KAR tokens.

In terms of governance, he decided to govern through the Proof of Authority or PoA consensus mechanism. He also completed his technical review and runtime update to enable KSM transfer between Kusama from Kusama to Karuraby providing the option of designated board management and token transfer. Currently, work is underway on the Claim KAR functionality, as well as processes for enabling Karura DEX and kUSD borrowing functions.

Moonriver

Moonriver has completed the launch of its Genesis block while simultaneously migrating its network to a centralized model where management and infrastructure will be handled by the Moonbeam team.









On July 9, 2021, the Moonriver team made an announcement. It all started with decentralizing and adding third-party pickers to active recruitment. The third announcement was made on July 23, 2021, when Moonriver decided to use Sudo Key to update the runtime as well as provide control.

Shiden

After winning the auction, Shiden updated the picker runtime to be compatible with the latest version of Kusama. He also adjusted the transaction fees for tokens to include a batch module. This is also done with the Kusama PLO reward distribution.

Phala

Phala has completed the PHA mainnet migration. She also completed her token distribution model with 70% dedicated to miners, followed by provisions for private sale (15%), airdrop (9%), team (5%), and rewards (1%).

Using Web3 analytics, you can now tokenize your data to generate profits for it. The decentralized dark pool will allow free online trading. He also introduced Phala DAO, a new concept board.

Phala also fixed the chain freeze issue and published the Khala wallet.

Bifrost

According to the latest Bifrost weekly report, the main network is working with the pickup updated to version 0.98. While developing the nodes, Bifrost fixed an issue with SALP assets and added real-time address and plugin updates, while consolidating the optimized connection code load tokens.

He also optimized the structure of the Dapp code and the SALP code and solved the problems with storing data in the input field and incomplete flexible loading of the collection data.

Final thoughts

Now that the first winners are in their development, teams can extend the lease by winning another auction before the end of the current slot lease period. Projects that provided KSM for crowdfunding can unlock and return tokens under the control of the participant at the end of the lease period. It would be interesting to see how many of these projects have extended their leases by the end of their term.