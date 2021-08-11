Major Turkish Sports Club Issues Ethereum Fan Token | Blockchain24

Fenerbahçe SK, one of the three largest sports clubs in Turkey, has released its own fan token on the Ethereum blockchain as part of a new partnership with local crypto exchange Paribu.

An initial presale of 500,000 unlocked tokens was completed on Monday, in which the club earned 15 million Turkish lira ($ 1.75 million) in 30 seconds. The club announced that the Fenerbahçe token will have a maximum supply of 190,700,000 tokens, similar to 1907, the year Fenerbahçe was created. According to the project’s white paper, a total of 117 million tokens will be generated on smart contracts over the next 25 years on an annual basis.









Fenerbahce also included a roadmap for the symbolic burning, which will be driven by the club’s achievements in football, basketball or volleyball. The white paper also noted that in the event of a victory, championship or achievement in the European Cup, burnings would occur. Noting the bleak state of football amid the coronavirus pandemic, club president Ali Koç said the sports industry should look for new revenue streams. He stated that the activity in the cryptoasset business is an important item on the agenda.

Koç explained that Fenerbahçe met with 12 companies, both local and international, before releasing a fan token. After evaluating several criteria such as token listing potential, user base and technical infrastructure, the club chose Paribu as the technology partner of Fenerbahçe Token.

Speaking about the deal between the two parties, Koç said: “This is not a sponsorship deal. This is a 25-year business partnership. ” Paribu CEO Yassin Oral said that due to the fact that the Fenerbahçe token will be issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, in the future it can be placed on global platforms.