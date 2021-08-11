Megan Fox moves in with Machine Gun Kelly in front of Brian Austin Green’s new romance

The performer has already transported the most necessary things to his beloved.







Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











The relationship between the 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old performer has reached a new level. The other day, the paparazzi noticed how Colson Baker, real name Machine Gun Kelly, takes clothes and boxes out of his house, packing everything into the car. Megan Fox fans had no doubt that after eight months of relationship, the lovers decided to live together.









Megan and Coulson’s romance developed rapidly, and the Transformers star said more than once that she had found her soul mate. However, Fox could not let the artist into her life so quickly, because she is raising three sons from Brian Austin Green – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie.

So far, the ex-spouses have not settled the requests for joint custody, so the boys spend an equal amount of time with them. Previously, the star of the series “Beverly Hills, 90210” often posted photos with the heirs, but stopped after receiving a public reprimand from Fox for it. Greene recently confirmed an affair with dancer Sharna Burgess.