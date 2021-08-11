Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher agreed to star in commercials so as not to spend time with children

Celebrity spouses, actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher became officials of the 2021 Super Cup.

Recently, the filming of a commercial for the company that produces snacks and snacks Cheetos was completed. The spouses Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis became the faces in the commercial. The ad will be shown between halves and matches at this year’s Super Cup of America. In an interview for the American edition, Mila admitted that she and her husband had not at all thought about the proposal to participate in the filming. For the spouses, this work has become an excellent opportunity to free themselves from household chores, and most importantly, from children.

“I used to get offers to do Super Bowl commercials too, but then the main character had to be barely dressed. We liked this script right away, it is quite funny. Personally, I laughed a lot, and immediately realized that I had to agree. And even then there was quarantine, and we were in self-isolation with the children for nine months. And then it turned up two whole days off. I hate to say that, but we realized that this is “Freedom”, just a wonderful feeling ” – says Kunis.

The actress also added that spending time with children is interesting and important, but self-isolation dragged on too long and she began to miss working days very much.









“Don’t think anything bad, I really love my children! Very straight! But at that moment I was glad to get up at five in the morning and say to myself: “I have to go to work!” I remember how I just jumped out of the house and ran happy, and the children looked after me and said: “You left us!” – recalls Mila Kunis with a smile on her face.

And we recall that over the years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had two children: 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri. In a conversation with reporters, Mila added that the shooting of the commercial was very strange. During the quarantine, the whole family strongly rallied and began to feel each other, the actress calls this “codependency”.

“In our family, everyone was always codependent, and the pandemic only exacerbated this feeling. We did not leave each other at all and were constantly in the same house. It even happened that I get up and go to the bathroom, and the children immediately ask me: “Mom, where are you going?”. Therefore, our shooting seemed to them a very strange phenomenon, for 9 months they simply forgot that parents need to work and also leave the house ” – summed up Mila.

We add that the star spouses have not worked together on the same project for a long time. Before the commercial, they filmed together only once in 1998, but then there was no feeling between them.