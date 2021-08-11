Need to Know: Hollywood Stars Secrets of Flawless Skin

August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

Cosmo











Dreaming of perfect skin? Learn from those who have achieved this goal – Hollywood stars! Here are their best beauty secrets to take on board!

Kendall Jenner’s Clear Skin Recipe

Kendall had problem skin and a fairly serious form of acne that she managed to overcome. The model resorted to laser treatment of inflammation, but admits: the main shift occurred long before she got to the first session. Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, advised her daughter to minimize touching her hands to her face, and also to carefully monitor the hygiene of everything that comes into contact with the skin. The star stopped touching her face with her hands, began to regularly treat the smartphone screen with an antiseptic, and replaced the usual towel in the bathroom with disposable paper napkins. The result was not long in coming: the inflammation became much less within a few weeks. Naturally, pimples cannot be squeezed out either – alas, most of us neglect this advice, spreading the infection across the face and forming not the most aesthetic scars.

Recipe for getting rid of puffiness by Kate Hudson

Kate is an adherent of a healthy lifestyle, but she does not refuse delicious pasta and her favorite cocktail. If the party with pasta and cocktails drags on, and in the morning after it the face looks gray and puffy, the actress resorts to the method that Gwyneth Paltrow taught her. You need to collect cold water in a bowl or sink, add a pack of ice cubes to it and immerse your face in an ice bath for 30 seconds. Having emerged, repeat 2-3 times. Kate swears: the temperature contrast perfectly tones, removes swelling and makes the complexion as bright and fresh as after a full-fledged workout in the fresh air.

Christie Brinkley’s Eternal Youth Recipe

Christie is over 60, but who will give her over 45? Pilates and avoiding animal products help her maintain an ideal figure, and for smooth and radiant skin, she thanks her habit of regularly exfoliating it.









“I have believed in regular exfoliation for 40 years – every day starts with a gentle gommage or exfoliating brush. I believe that this is the main secret of my good skin tone. By the way, have you noticed that men often look younger than women, although in fact they may even be a little older? It is believed that this is due to shaving, which is also a kind of exfoliation that helps remove dead cells, ”says the star.

Completely Free Recipe for High Self-Esteem and Acne Fight from Alicia Keys

Singer Alisha Keys recently posted a close-up photo of her face to show how her skin looks. Previously, the star suffered from acne, and from its cystic form, and could not afford to appear in public without a make-up. However, it was this that turned out to be the first step towards the perfectly clean, flawless skin that Alisha had always dreamed of. Keyes has been walking without a drop of makeup on his face for 5 years already – it all started with a shoot, during which the photographer asked the star to pose with a naked face.

“I was at the same time embarrassed, but very interesting. After this experience, I felt liberated and realized that I no longer want to adjust myself to someone’s unrealistic standards, frames, and stopped doing makeup even on the red carpet ”, – the singer continues.

Surprisingly, with every week without make-up, Alisha’s skin became cleaner and smoother – and all this at no cost!

Jennifer Lopez’s Wrinkle-Free Skin Recipe

Not so long ago, Lopez turned 52 years old, but 30-year-olds will envy the condition of her skin. Recently, the beauty admitted that she has been using sunscreen every day since her teens. Mom taught her that. Jennifer knows that ultraviolet light is one of the main causes of skin aging, and aging is not part of her plans. Be like her – apply Sanskrin every day, without breaks for weekends or cloudy days. In a few years, the skin will thank you.

Reese Witherspoon’s Skin Firmer (and Slimmer) Recipe

The main Hollywood blonde Reese Witherspoon is one of those women over whom time seems to have absolutely no control! Radiant, smooth skin, thin waist, luxurious hair – it is difficult for her to give more than 30 at the age of 45. Perhaps it is due to genes and exclusive procedures? Yes, but not only: according to the actress, a simple secret always helps her to prolong her youth and look perfect. If you look at the paparazzi photos of Reese, you will notice that there is always a bottle of water in the hands of the star – seriously, always!

Witherspoon knows that the correct drinking regimen helps to maintain the level of moisture in the epidermis, not overeat, speed up metabolism and stay active, so 2-3 liters of water a day is her absolute must-have. We have already written about the importance of this moment more than once, but we want to remind you once again: pure non-carbonated water is the most important and useful drink for your health and beauty. And one more thing: juices, tea and soups don’t count. Conclusion? Drink water in any unclear situation!