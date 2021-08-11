News of the day in Russia and worldwide – RBK

On the morning of August 11, the site announced the placement of two new digital coins in its innovation zone, which will become available for trading at 11:00 Moscow time.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) token price has risen 48% after listing on Binance crypto exchange. On the morning of August 11, the trading platform announced the placement of two new tokens in its innovation zone, which will be available for trading at 11:00 Moscow time. In this zone, the exchange is placing new tokens that have higher volatility.

The second token added to Binance is Harvest Finance (FARM). Since the listing on the site, its value has increased by 26%. Exchange users can already make deposits to Alpaca Finance and Harvest Finance, and the withdrawal of funds in tokens will be available on August 12 from 11:00 Moscow time.









Over the past month, three tokens showed a yield of more than 1000%

Alpaca Finance is a lending protocol that allows you to generate leveraged returns on the Binance Smart Chain. ALPACA is the platform’s own token that is used to distribute performance fees, receive rewards, manage the network, and have exclusive access to NFTs.

Harvest Finance is a yield aggregator that aims to increase the return on assets hosted in Harvest vaults in the DeFi ecosystem. FARM is a proprietary protocol token that is used to manage the network, distribute profits among liquidity providers, and reward users for placing a token.

