Peaky Blinders showrunner wrote a screenplay with Anne Hathaway

Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, whose sixth season was forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wasted no time. He managed not only to finalize and somewhat change the content of the new episodes, but, as it turned out, to write a script for a new film. This is reported by the portal Deadline.

The director of the film, which according to preliminary data, will receive the name "Lockdown" (Lockdown), will be Doug Lyman ("The Bourne Identity", "Mr. and Mrs. Smith", "Edge of the Future", "Everest"). Earlier it was suggested that the film will star the main star of "Peaky Blinders", Irish actor Cillian Murphy, but with the resumption of filming "Peaky Blinders" this option seems unlikely. At the moment, the participation of American actress Anne Hathaway ("Interstellar", "Ocean's 8", "Dark Waters") has been announced.









The only thing that is known about the details of the plot is that this is a romantic comedy, the action of which develops in the midst of COVID-19, and one of its key elements will be a robbery. We add that lockdown – a self-isolation mode, in a simple way – is actively played out in various creative projects this year, and one of the most successful among them was “Staged” with David Tennant and Michael Sheen.