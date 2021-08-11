Ripple to create payment corridor between South Korea and Thailand

To do this, developers use the On-Demand Liquidity service.

Major South Korean provider of money transfer services Global Money Express Co. Ltd (GME Remittance) has connected to the RippleNet network of California-based startup Ripple to establish a payment corridor with one of Thailand’s largest banks, Siam Commercial Bank. Information about this appeared in the project blog.

RippleNet is the Ripple financial network that provides clients with tools to facilitate cross-border transfers. One of them is the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service. With its help, you can make cross-border transfers based on Ripple tokens – XRP. This approach speeds up operations and makes them cheaper.

“We chose Ripple as a partner because with the help of RippleNet we can launch transfers with new partners in different countries within 1-2 weeks. This approach has significantly reduced the time to market and opened up a competitive advantage for us, ”said COO of Global Money Express Subash Chandra Pudel.







Against the background of the news release, the XRP rate showed positive dynamics. XRP chart. Source: TradingView

GME Remittance is far from the only company using the power of RippleNet to improve the quality of cross-border payments. Startup tools are at the core of many payment corridors. In particular, at the end of July 2021, with the help of RippleNet, the developers established money transfers between Japan and the Philippines.

Asia is one of the key regions for Ripple’s business development. According to the head of the startup, Brad Garlinghouse, the platform’s conflict with the SEC did not affect the expansion of the project in the indicated direction.

Recall that at the end of May 2021, the head of Ripple confirmed plans for an IPO after the completion of proceedings with the SEC.