Ripple Tranglo Client Approved to Increase Remittance Volume in Asia

Tranglo, partnered with Ripple, is receiving a blessing from regulators to start offering new payment services in Singapore and other countries in Asia.

Tranglo, a cross-border payment and mobile payment solutions operator with Ripple, is spreading information that it has now received permission from Singapore authorities to offer its customers new services related to domestic and international remittances. Ripple recently acquired a 40 percent stake in Tranglo to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and launch new ODL (liquidity on demand) corridors for local consumers.









According to a press release posted on the Tranglo blog, the company has received permission to offer account opening, domestic money transfers and e-money services. The regulatory authority that granted the license is the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which has granted authorization under the PSA (Payment Services Act).

This law has been in effect since 2019 and protects consumers, provides regulatory certainty. In addition, it provides space for innovative growth, improvement and incentives for payment service providers and the fintech industry. Companies that are approved under the PSA comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations.

The company’s payment network includes over a hundred countries, 1,300 banks and wallets, and over 2,500 mobile operators that help make payments and transfers. The new license will allow Ripple partner Tranglo to increase the volume of remittances to millions of customers in Singapore and around the world. The first payment corridors to get a boost from this are Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, and so on. They now have real-time payments fully working with the added e-wallet functionality.

Earlier it was known that the head of Ripple filed a petition to obtain documents from Binance. There was also information that the Ripple Currencycloud client will create a new solution for electronic money.