Robert Pattinson reveals Kristen Stewart didn’t want to star in Twilight

The star of one of the most successful teen vampire franchises, Twilight, Kristen Stewart didn’t want to play Bella Swan. Stewart confessed to colleagues on the set that she considered Edward’s beloved a frivolous, stupid and superficial girl. This was revealed by Robert Pattinson in an interview with Cheatsheet.

Kristen’s “Most Desired Young Vampire”, played by Robert, also disliked. Consent to the shooting from the actress was achieved only after making edits to the image. While working on the role of Bell, played by Kristen, she became wise, understanding and “enveloping everyone with her boundless love,” Pattinson recalled. On the set, Stewart became the person on whom literally everything was held.

“There were times when Kristen was in control of those who wanted to relax and have fun instead of working. In one of our difficult scenes together, I could not relax. My Bella stood behind the camera and made funny faces so that I could laugh and play the scene as the director demanded, ”said Robert.











Recall that the first part of the “Twilight” saga was released on a wide screen almost 13 years ago. The main characters woke up famous. For a long time, the actors could not get rid of the images of the naive handsome Bella and the enamored vampire Edward.

Author: Victoria Frolenko