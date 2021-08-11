Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek got into trouble in the first trailer for “The Killer’s Wife Bodyguard”

And with them, in this explosive comedy, Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman are annealed.

Shot from the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”

Lionsgate has shown the first trailer for “The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” “Hitman’s Bodyguard” stars Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson returned to their roles.



In this explosive action comedy, bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) takes a vacation on the advice of a psychotherapist. The hero decides to take a proper break from work, because of which his nerves are seriously naughty. You will not be able to relax.





Then the swindler Sonya Kinkade (Hayek) bursts into his life, who persuades Michael to help her save her husband, the killer Darius (Jackson). The couple very soon reunite with Darius, and the three of them now need to survive the battle with the bandits. And Michael, meanwhile, is trying to explain to everyone that he wants to renounce violence.

Opposing the dream team will be an insidious and highly influential villain played by Antonio Banderas. There will be explosions, gunfights and tough fights, so Michael will definitely have to take up the old.









The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Caroline Goodall, Richard E. Grant, Frank Grillo and Tom Hopper.

We are waiting for the premiere of Patrick Hughes’ film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” on June 16.

